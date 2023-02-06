Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 103.270.

Energies: Mar '23 Crude is Up at 74.08.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 29 ticks and trading at 129.05.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 143 ticks Lower and trading at 4112.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1885.10. Gold is 87 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges. At the present time all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Loan Officer Survey - tentative. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN hit a Low at around 10:45 PM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:45 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/3/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/3/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow traded Lower by 128 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday the Job numbers came in at 517,000 net new jobs created versus the estimate of 193,000. This is unprecedented and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% which is the lowest in more than 50 years. By any measure these were blowout numbers and should have taken the markets by storm to the Upside. It did not. The question remains why? We think there are two primary reasons why. First thought is most traders probably think these numbers aren't correct or that some mistake was made. The second reason is because they know the Federal Reserve wants to keep wages low and numbers like this are conducive to keep wages low. This being said the markets dropped on this news as opposed to flying Higher. I am wondering why the Fed wants to keep wages lower as more money means more disposable income and more consumer spending which is good for the income but in the Fed's, mind fuels inflation, and they are dead set against that. Today we only have the Loan Officers survey, that is it and we don't think this will be enough to move the markets, but time will tell.