US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 99.300.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 123.05.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 159.07.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 256 ticks Lower and trading at 4362.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 2004.70. Gold is 383 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of multicharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/04/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/04/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as is our custom on Jobs Friday. The Dow dropped 180 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

This past Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as is our custom on Non-Farm Payrolls Friday or as we call it Jobs Friday. By any stretch of the imagination the numbers reported were stellar with 678,000 new jobs created versus 407,000 expected. Yet the markets dropped. This is a primary reason why we maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on Jobs Friday; the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. Wise traders stayed on the sidelines and kept their powder dry, so to speak. Today we only have Consumer Credit at 3 PM EST, so the markets will be left to it's own devices today.