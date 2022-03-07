US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 99.300.
Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 123.05.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 159.07.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 256 ticks Lower and trading at 4362.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 2004.70. Gold is 383 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Lack of Major Economic News.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of multicharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/04/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/04/22
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as is our custom on Jobs Friday. The Dow dropped 180 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
This past Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as is our custom on Non-Farm Payrolls Friday or as we call it Jobs Friday. By any stretch of the imagination the numbers reported were stellar with 678,000 new jobs created versus 407,000 expected. Yet the markets dropped. This is a primary reason why we maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on Jobs Friday; the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. Wise traders stayed on the sidelines and kept their powder dry, so to speak. Today we only have Consumer Credit at 3 PM EST, so the markets will be left to it's own devices today.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.