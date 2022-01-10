US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.930.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 78.78.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 155.02.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 7 ticks Lower and trading at 4666.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1799.30. Gold is 19 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is fractionally Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic News

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/07/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/07/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as is our norm for Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday. The Dow dropped 5 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well Jobs Friday came and went and unfortunately the job numbers reported did not meet expectation. It came in at 199,000 versus 426,000 expected. This caused the markets to drop ever so slightly but they dropped, nonetheless. President Biden has suggested that in calendar year 2021 the US economy created over 6 million new jobs at higher wages. Whereas all this is true, the markets do not rest on its laurels and will take the appropriate action at the time news is reported. Will the markets change direction today? As in all things, only time will tell.