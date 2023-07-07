Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.745.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 72.23.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 10 ticks and trading at 123.23.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Lower and trading at 4443.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1921.800. Gold is 64 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the London and Spanish IBEX exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders

Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:45 AM EST after the economic news was reported. The S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:45 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/06/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/06/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation yesterday. The markets veered to the Downside as the Dow dropped 366 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday, we will maintain a Neutral bias as is our custom.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we were faced with a Neutral bias, which means in effect that the markets could go in any direction. The markets chose the Downside and the indices dropped across the board. It is hoped that today's job numbers will be stellar and in effect propel the markets forward. Could this change? Anything is possible in a volatile market.