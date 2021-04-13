The FTSE 100 is edging lower in morning trading, while the pound tiptoes higher despite the weaker GDP reading.

Europe and US futures push higher but FTSE struggles.

UK GDP misses forecasts.

JD Sports hits new record.

After Monday’s indecision, indices are in better form, although the FTSE 100 is still struggling to break higher. A slightly weaker UK GDP reading this morning has not stopped sterling from making some headway against the US dollar, but with US CPI on the calendar for the afternoon these gains might be fleeting. Powell and co have done a good job of keeping expectations in check recently regarding inflation and rate rises, but a stronger CPI figure might well render these efforts worthless. The market appears determined to hunt down any sign that inflation is taking hold in a more permanent fashion, and after the PPI surprise last week investors are not going to let themselves be taken by surprise. Overall however the quiet atmosphere persists across stock markets, as equities consolidate their gains ahead of the all-important US earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow with the big banks providing plenty of insight into the US economy.

JD Sports is one of those stocks that proves it is wise to invest in retail, as long as you pick the right ones. Like its cousin Next, JD has enjoyed a stellar recovery over the past year, and having recouped all its losses it has now pushed on to a new record high. At around 48 times earnings it is definitely in the growth stock category, but like Next investors seem willing to allow this if it means they can get exposure to UK consumer spending. At least here there is no sign of post-earnings disappointment, with a 2.4% gain in the morning session.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 33,763, up 18 points from Monday’s close.