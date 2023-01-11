The deflationary days in Japan will become history for at least the next few years. The released advance data from Tokyo yesterday pointed to a further acceleration in the year-on-year price increase. The overall CPI rose from 3.7% to 4.0% last month, and excluding food and energy, rose by 2.7% y/y. For the former index, these are highs in more than 40 years, and for the latter, they are more than 30.
Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo, was shocked today with the announcement of a 40% pay rise. This is a separate but telling case, signalling a change in a multi-year trend towards cost-cutting. If this case becomes a trend (albeit not with such a shocking increase), it risks triggering the inflationary spiral that the Central Bank has tried in vain for years. For companies, wage increases could be the start of competition for labour resources and consumers, a source of both higher income and higher costs, as wage increases will sooner or later begin to be built into prices.
Inflationary news is good for the Japanese yen as it sets the stage for a tightening monetary policy by the Bank of Japan in the coming months. The USDJPY has retreated 13.5% in the previous two months from a peak of 152 to 132.5. Nevertheless, the pair remains high by historical standards and is still 30% higher than at the start of 2021, further boosting inflation trends: prices in Japan continue to rise while US and European annual inflation has been declining for the past few months.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.