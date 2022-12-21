The Japanese yen is unchanged on Wednesday, taking a pause after posting huge gains a day earlier. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 131.68.
BoJ yield move sends yen soaring
It was a day to remember for the Japanese yen, which gained a staggering 3.7% against the dollar. USD/JPY fell as low as 130.56, its lowest level since August. The yen’s upswing was triggered by the Bank of Japan, which stunned the markets by widening the yield control band to 50 basis points, up from 25 bp. The move, which was announced at the BoJ’s policy meeting, was completely unexpected as policy makers gave no hints of any changes prior to the meeting. The markets had assumed that any major policy moves would wait until after Governor Kuroda’s term ends in April.
The band for 10-year yields has widened, but it’s important to remember that yield curve control policy, although modified, remains in effect, as the target of 0% hasn’t changed. At a press conference after the meeting, Governor Kuroda insisted that the move was not an interest hike. This is technically correct, although the effect of the wider band is the same, as Japanese bonds can now pay higher interest rates since the cap on yields is higher.
Now that the dust has settled, the question is what’s next from the BoJ? The tweak to the yield control band can be viewed as a baby step towards normalisation, after decades of an ultra-loose monetary policy. There is now talk of the BoJ raising rates out of negative territory next year, which would mark a sea change in policy. The BoJ meets next in January, and the markets have priced in a rate hike at 22%.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY has support at 131.13 and 130.15.
-
There is resistance at 132.83 and 134.12.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.