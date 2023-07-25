The Japanese yen has taken traders on a roller-coaster ride for much of July, but the yen has been calm so far this week. In Tuesday’s European session, USD/JPY is trading at 141.36, down 0.08% on the day.
BoJ’s inflation gauge dips to 3.0%
The Bank of Japan’s preferred inflation indicator, BoJ Core CPI, ticked lower to 3.0% in June, down from 3.1% in May and matched the consensus estimate. The Japanese yen’s reaction was muted, but traders continue to keep a very close eye on inflation reports ahead of Friday’s BoJ meeting.
Inflation has become a hot topic in Japan, even though inflation is running around 3%, which is quite low compared to most other major economies. It wasn’t that long ago that Japan was grappling with deflation and inflation reports had little impact on monetary policy. The war in Ukraine has changed all that and inflation continues to hover above the 2% target, which is putting pressure on the BoJ to tighten policy. In June, headline inflation rise to 3.3%, compared to 3% in the US. This was the first time since 2015 that inflation was higher in Japan than in the US.
The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain policy settings at Friday’s meetings, but the BoJ has caught the markets by surprise in the past, and a Reuters report on Friday stated that the decision on whether to shift policy or not could be a close call. If the BoJ were to make a move, it would likely be a tweak to its yield curve control (YCC) policy. The central bank widened the target band on government bonds from 0.25% to 0.50% late last year, and the yen climbed sharply in response. If the BoJ were to widen the band to 0.75%, we would likely see the yen, which has been struggling, rise sharply.
The US releases consumer confidence and manufacturing data later on Tuesday, with both expected to improve. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, which rose sharply in June to 109.7, is expected to rise to 111.8 in July. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing index, which has been mired in negative territory, is expected to improve in July to -2, up from -7 in June.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY is testing support at 141.35. Below, there is support at 1.4049.
-
There is resistance at 142.62 and 143.27.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to near 1.1050 in the European trading hours. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2850, eyes on US confidence data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2850, having erased early gains in the European session. The pair is dragged down by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as markets turn cautious amid mounting recession worries and ahead of US data and key bank earnings reports.
Gold stays in daily range above $1,950
Gold continues to trade in a tight range above $1,950 on Tuesday as investors await consumer confidence data from the US. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to small daily gains at around 3.9%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
NIO shares advance again Tuesday following Monday’s 11% spike
Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February.