The Japanese yen is almost unchanged today, after being whipsawed over the past two sessions. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 1.48.93, down 0.06%.
It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the yen, as USD/JPY rose 1.7% on Friday and declined by 0.9% on Monday. It’s clear that the driver behind this volatility has been intervention by Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), although officials in Tokyo are keeping mum.
The MOF intervened in late September, at a cost of around 2.8 trillion yen ($19.8 billion). Friday’s intervention was about double the size, and Monday was likely about the same. This means that the MOF is delivering a more powerful punch to deter speculators from betting against the yen. The interventions may have slowed the yen’s descent but it’s doubtful the moves will reverse the downward trend. Japan’s current policy mix is contradictory and likely unsustainable – the MOF is intervening in the currency markets while the Bank of Japan has intervened in the fixed-income markets and capped yields on Japanese government bonds.
Markets eye BoJ meeting
With the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver another 0.75% rate next week, the US/Japan rate differential continues to widen, which will weigh on the yen. The MOF’s intervention and the subsequent volatility have heightened the interest in the BoJ’s meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, which some are calling a ‘do or die’ moment for the Japanese yen. If the BoJ continues its dovish policy and doesn’t provide the yen a lifeline, the yen is likely to fall even further.
Japan’s core inflation rose to 3.0% in September, its highest level in eight years. This follows the 2.8% gain in August and matched the consensus, and the yen’s reaction has been muted today.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY faces resistance at 147.50 and 148.59.
-
There is support at 145.23 and 143.14.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday as the market focus shifts to the US consumer confidence report. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1300
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1300 heading into the American session on Tuesday. In his first address, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that they won't leave the next generation with debt to settle. Investors await consumer sentiment data from the US.
Gold recovers toward $1,650 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,650 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day below 4.2% ahead of US data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Interesting Bitcoin seasonal pattern ahead
The seasonal pattern in BTC is interesting when you consider how closely it matched the seasonal pattern in stocks with a strong Q4. Does this mean that BTC is worth buying?
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.