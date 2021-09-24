The Japanese Yen is retesting a previous key level in a mid term bullish move printing some heavy bullish divergence along the way.
This bullish move is the one started at May 27th lows for about 6%; this is the reason I continue to look for longs in this market.
This is the make-it-or-break-it level for bulls in the JPY
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1700 as the market mood turns sour
Poor German data and renewed concerns about a default of the Chinese Evergrande property giant undermined investors’ sentiment, pushing them into the dollar’s safety.
GBP/USD accelerates its slump, trades around 1.3650
GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure, trimming most of its post-BOE gains. Concerns about the global financial health and slow moves towards tapering weigh on markets.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
Evergrande, VIX and yields make for choppy day ahead
Equity markets remain focused on Evergrande as rumours of a possible default on overseas debt swirl. The market appears to be on the hunt for negative news, which leads us to conclude that stocks are going lower in the short term.