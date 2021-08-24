I'm looking here at FXCM's JPY Basket (pretty much like the DXY for the JPY) and in this short 3 minute video, I show you why I'm looking for longs in this market if the scenario that I'm presenting plays out.

If this reversal plays out, we could be looking at a possible 1.20% move to test last week's highs at least. The AUDJPY gives us the BEST possible scenario for JPY longs!

