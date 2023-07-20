-
US employment claims expected to rise.
-
Japan’s core inflation projected to tick higher.
-
BoJ’s Ueda says no plans to tighten policy.
The Japanese yen is trading quietly on Thursday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 139.45, down 0.16%.
Japan’s core inflation expected to inch higher
Japan releases National Core CPI for June on Friday. The inflation indicator, which excludes fresh food, is expected to tick upwards to 3.3%, up from 3.2% in May. The “core-core” index, which excludes fresh food and energy and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan, is projected to dip to 4.2%, down from 4.3%.
Barring a major surprise, the inflation picture will remain pretty much the same after the June data is released. There is still pressure on the Bank of Japan to tighten policy, as inflation is expected to remain above the 2% target for a 15th straight month. This is making the BoJ’s argument that high inflation is temporary more difficult to swallow.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has been in office for several months and has essentially toed the line of the Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. Ueda said on Tuesday that the BoJ would continue this policy as there was “some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target”. Ueda’s comments were likely intended to dampen speculation about a shift in policy when the BoJ meets on July 28th.
We could see stronger movement from USD/JPY in the North American session when the US releases unemployment claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. The US labour market remains tight and any signs of cooling could raise expectations that the Fed will ease policy, which would be bearish for the US dollar. Unemployment claims are expected to rise slightly to 242,000, up from 237,000.
The manufacturing sector has been sputtering and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index has declined for ten consecutive months. The consensus for June stands at -10, following -13.7 in May.
USD/JPY technical
-
There is resistance at 139.68 and 140.16.
-
USD/JPY is putting pressure on support at 138.97. The next support line is 137.75.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.