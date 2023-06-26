-
Tokyo sends warning over yen’s deprecation.
-
Yen has slumped over 7% against US dollar since April.
USD/JPY is in positive territory on Monday. In the European session, the yen is trading at 143.15, down 0.36%.
Tokyo issues warning over slumping yen
The Japanese yen continues to lose ground and the Japanese government is not amused. The yen slipped 1.26% last week and fell as low as 143.87 on Friday, its lowest level since November 7th. Since the start of April, the yen has plunged over 7% against the dollar.
On Monday, Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masota Kanda warned that the yen’s weakening was “rapid and one-sided”. Kanda said he would not rule out any options, including currency intervention. The markets have become accustomed to verbal intervention when the yen drops sharply and these verbal warnings don’t have much effect.
The concern is that the government could intervene and purchase yen, as it did in September and October 2022. At that time, the yen was below 151, but Tokyo could decide that it doesn’t want to wait for the yen to fall that low before it intervenes.
The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose policy at last week’s meeting, and the divergence between the BoJ and other major central banks keeps hammering at the yen. The US/Japan rate differential has been widening as the Fed has tightened aggressively and is expected to raise rates further in the second half of the year.
The BoJ could provide some fast relief to the yen if it raised interest rates, but that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon. A more likely scenario is for the central bank to tweak its yield currency curve control, which sparked a yen rally when the BoJ widened its target band for interest rates. Governor Ueda, who took over in April, has sounded more receptive to tightening policy than his predecessor but so far he has toed the line and maintained a dovish stance.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY is testing support at 143.45. The next support level is 142.35.
-
There is resistance at 144.65 and 145.59.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany and the cautious market mood limit the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
Following a rebound toward 1.2750 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.2700 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance doesn't allow Pound Sterling to find demand.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains near $1,930
Gold price holds in positive territory near $1,930 on Monday after having closed the previous week in negative territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
S&P 500 Forecast: May PCE inflation, Nike earnings to set market direction late in the week
The S&P 500 index declined 1.4% in the week ending June 23. The index has lost ground in four out of five of the last sessions, and the performance has lent credibility to the view that the S&P 500 is in for a midsummer downturn.