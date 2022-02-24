The Japanese yen appreciated versus all its rivals as the yen basket index rallied. Technically, the index has registered an aggressive breakout through the downtrend line signaling a potential upside reversal. The JPY is used as a safe haven these days, that’s why the currency dominates the currency market. The USDJPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZDJPY, CAD/JPY plunged.
From the technical point of view, the yen basket index is almost to hit the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml) which stands as a dynamic resistance. A temporary drop could bring new Japanese yen long opportunities. Also, a valid breakout through the median line (ml) may activate an upside continuation and could announce that the JPY resumes its appreciation.
