Share:

Asia market update: China trade figures worsen further; Japan wages still declining; Moody’s downgrade several regional US banks.

General trend

- China’s trade figures continue to get worse, not better.

- July imports continued to plunge on a y/y basis, -12.4% (following on from -6.8% in June and far worse than estimates of -5.0%).

- July exports fell 14.5% y/y - the weakest result since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020.

- In further bad news out of China, troubled property developer Country Garden said that usable cash has decreased and that company is showing periodic liquidity stress. Shares -7.6% amid negative headlines.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index -8.4%. Nearly all of the index’ rise in late July has now been wiped out.

- China PBOC kept up Yuan support with a fix ~300 pips stronger than estimates, but that did not stop the Yuan weakening to less than 7.22 against USD (~700 pips weaker than today’s fix). Re-testing levels not seen since early July, shortly after Gov Pan Gonsheng’s ascension to the top post.

- 15th straight decline in Japan real wages reported for June. On the other hand, yesterday there was news of the National Personnel Authority recommending that Japan Public Workers get what would be the biggest salary gains in 26 years.

- Moody’s chose NY after-hours to downgrade or cut outlooks for a bunch of US regional US banks (see below).

- UST 10 yr yield -3bps, JP 10-yr JGB -1bps.

- JP 30-yr moved lower -4bps on today’s 30-yr JGB auction, with traders reporting the bid-to-cover of 3.50x as the highest since back in 2022.

- AU bond yields declined in a post-holiday catch up (NSW bank holiday) but in the afternoon had recovered to be +1bps on the day.

- Aussie builder James Hardie +15% on today’s beat of earnings.

- Only Japan and Australia equities could find (slightly) higher ground today.

- US equity FUTs down -0.2 to -0.3% during Asian trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed CN CPI.

- Thu night US CPI.

- Fri night US PPI and Consumer Sentiment.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Singapore Wed Aug 9.

- Japan Fri Aug 11.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,322.

- Australia July NAB Business Confidence: 2 v 0 (flat) prior.

- Australia Aug Consumer Confidence: 81.0 v 81.3 prior.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 75.0 v 78.4 prior.

- Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in Sept 2030 and Aug 2040 Indexed Bonds, bid-to-cover 3.50-3.55x.

- James Hardie (JHX.AU) Reports Q1 Adj Net $174.5M v $154.3M y/y, Adj EBIT $234.2M v $208.4 y/y, Rev $954.3M v $1.00B y/y.

- New Zealand, Blackrock to develop NZ$2B Climate Infrastructure Fund.

- New Zealand RBNZ says largest insurers able to withstand economic shocks.

- New Zealand Treasury: Says it is too early to call housing market recovery; housing market downturn is nearing an end - Economic Update.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,260.

- Hang Seng opens -1.2% at 19,308.

- Secondary home prices in Hong Kong decline; cites price cuts by CK Asset.

- Hong Kong July Foreign Reserves: $421.6B v $417.3B prior (overnight update).

- China July trade balance: $80.6B V $70.0BE.

- China July trade balance (CNY-DENOMINATED): 575.7B V 491.25B PRIOR.

- China Cyberspace Regulator (CAC): Issues draft rules for facial recognition technology application security management.

- China Ambassador to Philippines: Repeats call for Philippines to remove grounded warship.

- China July foreign reserves: $3.204T V $3.203TE (overnight update).

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Says usable cash has continually decreased, showing periodic liquidity stress.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1565 v 7.1380 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY6B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY2B v net drains CNY28B prior (sixth consecutive net drain).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 32,430.

- Japan Jun labor cash earnings Y/Y: 2.3% V 3.0%E.

- Japan Jun Current Account: ¥1.508T v ¥1.500Te.

- Japan July Bank Lending Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.2% prior.

- Japan FTC antitrust regulators have opened a price fixing probe into 4 large casualty insurers - Nikkei.

- Regulators are probing Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance, and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will carefully watch Japan firms' bankruptcy trend [follows report of Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry (private-equity owned) seeking bankruptcy protection].

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No confirmation of secrets lost from the Defense Ministry [refers to Washington Post report about China hacking into Japan's defense cyber networks].

- Japan sells ¥900B in 30-Year JGB Bonds Avg Yield: 1.5930% v 1.2220% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.50x v 3.03x prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,598.

- South Korea Jun Current Account: $5.9B v $1.9B prior; (largest surplus since Jun 2022) (overnight update).

Other Asia

- Japan ruling party Vice President: We are moving from peace time to times of turbulence (referring to Taiwan).

- Taiwan July Foreign Reserves: $566.5B v $564.8B prior.

North America

- US Follow Up: Moody's downgraded various US regional banks; notes higher funding costs, risks related to commercial property loans and potential regulatory capital weaknesses COF: STT: ASB: BOKF: CBSH: FULT: MTB: ONB: PB: WBS.

- US Jun consumer credit: $17.8B V $13.6BE.

- US Los Angeles public employees announces 24h strike on Tue, Aug 8th citing repeated labor law violations - press.

- US July Manheim wholesale used vehicle Index at 211.7, -1.6% m/m, -11.6% y/y; indicator of slowing wholesale price declines.

Europe

- (UK) July BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: 1.8% v 4.2% prior [slowest growth since Oct 2022].

- Eurozone Aug sentix investor confidence: -18.9 V -24.5E.

- EU confirms opened in depth investigation into Figma/Adobe deal.

- UK BOE Pill (chief economist): Inflation remains much too high; We have seen a lot of news on inflation persistence.

- Italy PM Meloni Cabinet approved tax on the extra profits of banks, the 40% windfall tax will only apply to 2023.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.3%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0976-1.1007 ; JPY 142.40-143.46 ; AUD 0.6536-0.6576; NZD 0.6071-0.613.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,968/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $82.02/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.8823/lb.