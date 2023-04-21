Consumer price inflation in Japan is in no hurry to slow down. In March, prices rose 3.2% y/y, compared with 3.3% in February and an expected 2.6%.
The core price index excludes food and energy but has not yet peaked, reaching 3.8% y/y from 3.5% the previous month. The last time core inflation was this high in Japan was in 1981. Worse, this index has risen by 0.6% in just one month without any visible slowdown, as we see in most developed countries.
However, the situation calls for patience rather than immediate intervention. The Corporate Goods Price index slowed to 7.2% YoY in March, down from 8.3% in February and a peak of 10.6% in December. We will see the Corporate Service Price Index next Tuesday, but the February pace was 1.8%, well within the inflation target
For forex traders, higher-than-expected inflation is often a reason to buy currencies (in our case, sell USDJPY). However, with the overall growth rate in consumer and producer prices having peaked without active intervention from the BoJ, we should not expect the central bank to warm to raising interest rates now.
This interest rate differential between Japan and the rest of the world is working against the Yen.
From October 2022 to January 2023, the USDJPY gave back 50% of its rally from January 2021. Since then, the pair has returned to the upside. And we expect this moderate uptrend to prevail until interest rate cuts begin in the US and Europe.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.