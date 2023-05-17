Join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, in this Market Update video as he unravels the complexities surrounding the global economies including Japan's GDP, the US Debt Ceiling, and Gold. In this concise yet insightful discussion, Clifford takes us on a swift journey through the significant issues currently shaping the economic landscape. While the possibility of resolution looms, uncertainty continues to dominate the scene. Stay informed and gain valuable insights as Clifford sheds light on these crucial topics, providing you with a comprehensive overview of the key issues in the market at the moment.

RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.