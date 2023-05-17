Join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, in this Market Update video as he unravels the complexities surrounding the global economies including Japan's GDP, the US Debt Ceiling, and Gold. In this concise yet insightful discussion, Clifford takes us on a swift journey through the significant issues currently shaping the economic landscape. While the possibility of resolution looms, uncertainty continues to dominate the scene. Stay informed and gain valuable insights as Clifford sheds light on these crucial topics, providing you with a comprehensive overview of the key issues in the market at the moment.
