Markets

Markets have bounced higher at the open on the news a provisional debt limit agreement has been reached over the weekend. Provisional in the sense the bill is expected to be voted on by a bipartisan and balky congress later this week, and there is always a chance, no matter how slim, the hardline Republicans could undercut McCarthy's efforts.

Very few signs of agitation were priced into equities directly for the risk of an escalation, especially after the recent rally. So one could expect only a muted relief rally on a resolution as discretionary investors focus back on the myriad of concerns that have kept them firmly in the bearish camp for over a year, especially with the Fedspeak and US economic data signalling ever so hawkish.

This week's holiday-shortened week is stuffed with data releases, mostly centred on the labour market, and a decent clump of Fedspeak ahead of the Fed's media blackout period. Friday's employment report for May takes on increased importance as that will be the last significant data point that Fed officials will have a chance to comment on before their June 14th rate decision.

Should the jobs data come in stronger than expected, this could fuel expectations of further rate hikes, especially given that last week's core PCE surprised to the upside and Fed officials will be unable to comment on the May CPI data, which will be released on June 13, the first day of the two-day FOMC meeting.

Japan and tech vs everything else

It is still very much Japan and Tech vs everything else investment world, with the Japanese stock markets flying out of the gates this morning to the tune of 2 %. Japan remains bid as investor pile into a few global pockets of equities that do not have a significant macro overhang. But importantly, Japan offers up the reopening benefit of China without all the geopolitical risk.

Investors also reacted positively to signs that the AI era is emerging much faster than many anticipated. Such an emergence may offset any short-term negative cyclical impulses permeating the US economy.

Investors continue to flock e around a huge beat-and-raise from CPU provider NVDA -- the company making the tools necessary to power the AI revolution that appears to be fast descending upon businesses and, eventually, the broader economy.

And while this transition s likely to require large amounts of capital across a massive swath of sectors to build the Generative AI models necessary to compete in this fast-developing new era. Large capital requirements typically favour the most prominent companies that can leverage their size across various investment options. Don't forget the 'shovel providers' of this 'gold rush' -- the companies that provide the computing power and tools necessary to build the models needed to compete.

Fed hike probabilities

April Core PCE inflation unexpectedly accelerated, rising to 4.70% yoy from 4.63% in March as demand remains hotter than policymakers would like. So now, some market participants are betting that the Jun pause needs to be put on pause as the hotter-than-expected inflation data hint that Fed might not yet be done with its rate-hiking campaign.

The data underscores the central bank's challenge: officials have been divided over whether to back off their rate-hiking campaign. Additional hot data could tilt them more in favour of further tightening in June or later this year.

There is still more data to come, including the May jobs report (out next Friday) and the release of the Consumer Price Index (out June 13, the first day of the Fed policy meeting.

The tracker, maintained by the CME, can be volatile. Still, it reflects the considerable shift in expectations in a few weeks about what's ahead for the central bank.

Despite assurances from Fed officials, including chair Jerome Powell, that that would not be the case, markets had expected a rate cut by year-end.

Now, odds that the target range is lower than where it is now by year-end have plunged: Last week, futures market pricing implied a 91% chance the Fed's target rate would be lower by December. As of Friday afternoon, it's 39%.

Forex

After strengthening versus Asia in April, Dollar strength has broadened in May, particularly in Europe. We believe the move is justified and can extend a bit further. There are two main pillars to our 2023 Dollar outlook; both have been in operation in this latest recovery. First, Dollar moves after a peak tend to be more constrained when there is limited economic slack. In short, if Fedpolicy cannot quickly turn more accommodative, it is hard for the Dollar to sell off substantially.

Second, we still await a currency to advance and challenge the Dollar’s dominance. The Euro and Renminbi must go up for the Dollar to go down, which means they must offer competing prospective capital returns. But a broadening soft patch in China's growth has opened the door to more policy support and an even weaker case for portfolio inflows. And weak industrial demand in Europe has poured ice water on the Euro.