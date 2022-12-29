Recap

In our Dec-22 report (29-Nov-22, Brent $85.47), we were expecting an initial fall in Brent to $77.56-75 followed by a rise to 87.50-92.50 and then an eventual fall to $70. Brent fell to $75 and rose back sharply from there towards $85 over the last one month in line with our expectations.

Executive summary

Brent can initially rise to $92.50-95 before falling back towards $70 by May-23 and then lower towards $60 by July’23. Important would be to see how Russia responds to the crude oil price cap in Jan’23 as it had earlier announced reduction or halt of oil exports to countries supporting the price cap.  In the longer run, improvement in US GDP, re-filling of US Strategic Petroleum Reserves and overall reduction in OPEC production targets could lead to bullish Crude prices in the second half of 2023.

fxsoriginal

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis

The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar

AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar

The AUD/USD pair has sensed a minor correction in the early Tokyo session after a perpendicular recovery from 0.6720. The Aussie asset is likely to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00

USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00

The USD/JPY advancement was capped around the confluence of the 20 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, opening the door for further losses. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.90

USD/JPY News

Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains

Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains

Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,815, even with less momentum strength, as traders brace for the final trading day of 2022 on early Friday.

Gold News

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.

Read more

The year in review and ahead

The year in review and ahead

Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures