Recap

In our Dec-22 report (29-Nov-22, Brent $85.47), we were expecting an initial fall in Brent to $77.56-75 followed by a rise to 87.50-92.50 and then an eventual fall to $70. Brent fell to $75 and rose back sharply from there towards $85 over the last one month in line with our expectations.

Executive summary

Brent can initially rise to $92.50-95 before falling back towards $70 by May-23 and then lower towards $60 by July’23. Important would be to see how Russia responds to the crude oil price cap in Jan’23 as it had earlier announced reduction or halt of oil exports to countries supporting the price cap. In the longer run, improvement in US GDP, re-filling of US Strategic Petroleum Reserves and overall reduction in OPEC production targets could lead to bullish Crude prices in the second half of 2023.

