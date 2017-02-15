Janet Yellen Takes Capitol Hill By Storm!

"Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise" - Janet Yellen Feb 14, 2017 -



Janet came to Capitol Hill with a very different message than the previous 7 yrs......as she assured the Senate Finance Committee and us that the FED WILL consider raising rates at coming meetings IF the economy strengthens as expected.... (now this was not new news....the mkts ARE prepared for that) - what was just a bit different is that she threw open the door to the idea that March IS a possibility....she did not commit to it, but she is taking no prisoners.....so this way if rates do rise in March - she can say -



"Why is everyone surprised? - I told you as much during my testimony.."



and if rates do not rise in March then she can -



" Why is everyone surprised? - I never committed to a March rate increase during my testimony."



Either way - she ignited another rally in the stock mkt as money moved out of bonds in anticipation of further weakness or a coming hike......Now it is important to note that investors in FED FUND Futures still only put a 30% chance of rate hike in March - but have now upped the ante for May to 53% and June to 74%..... and stock investors are not betting on a March increase either.....But get ready...because there is apparently a new sheriff in town - there's a new mindset (although no unanimous) and that was also on display yesterday as we heard from Dallas Fed President - Robert Kaplan when he said that



"Rate increases should happen sooner rather than later"



And Richmond's Fed President Jeffrey Lacker chimed in with



"Significantly higher rates are warranted...there is quite a compelling case for a March increase.." (KEY WORDS: Significantly higher & Compelling)



But these comments were quickly muted when Atlanta's outgoing FED President Dennis Lockhart said



"I don' t think there's a great deal of urgency...I don't know what the committee will decide in March, but I don't see really compelling reasons to move.." (and he won't see it because he is set to retire on February 28th, 2017).



So what did we learn yesterday? Nothing really new at all....just more mixed messages from different members of the FED.....now the uncertainty surrounding this still is the impact of Trump's economic plans.....although Janet did say that the FED is NOT basing future action on potential economic, tax or regulatory reforms.....she essentially told us that the economy is ready - with or without President Trump.....and if that is true - then any reforms that happen will only serve to further ignite a REAL recovery - creating more angst for the FED and the pace and timing of interest rate hikes and this is where investors will have to make a decision concerning mkt valuations and what they are will for pay for future growth.....Currently the mkt is trading at better than 21x earnings....or 31% above the long term avg of 16 x earnings....but in a low rate environment you might be able to rationalize it....but as rates start to increase then something's gotta give.....just sayin....



Today she is scheduled to speak to the House Financial Services Committee - (watch how some of these clowns ask questions that they don't understand) - Yellen is expected to get hit with more of the same questions on the timing of any rate increase as well as questions on deregulation and increased oversight of the FED by Congress... as some in Congress continue to look for ways to limit the scope and reach of the US Central Bank.



So yesterday - the BANKS were the darlings of the day - Money Center Banks (+1.1% while the Super Regional's were up 2.1% ...... Since the election - Goldman Sachs is up 43% and JPM is up 33% and they represent nearly 50% of the ENTIRE move in the Dow since the election - investors are in love with the fact that financial reform is coming and they are betting that GS is in the sweet spot - why? Because GS has 3 former employees creating the reform plan! So if anyone knows anything - You can bet your bottom dollar it's GS..... Are you surprised?



As you would also expect - Utilities were the losers on the day.....Utilities (diversified) were lower by 0.9% yesterday and are only up 4.7% since October - this reflects the uncertainty over the timing of rates....and again if March becomes all the rage - then look for utilities to come under more pressure....but do not expect them to crash - remember - Utilities are very much a dividend play and they do have a place in any portfolio...but do not look for them to be the stars but rather the loyal foot soldier....



As Yellen spoke and investors reacted.....the dollar did spike higher and is now once again kissing it 50 dma at 101.47...a successful break out could see the dollar index (DXY) once again test its most recent highs of 103.82 if more talk of a March rate rise picks up steam....



US futures are down 1 pts in early trading....as it digests the latest explosive move higher.....and they await another day of testimony on Capitol Hill.



In addition - today will bring us a slew of eco data....Mortgage Apps - 3.7%, Empire Manf exp of 7, CPI (Consumer Price Index) exp of +0.3%, ex food and energy of +0.2%, Retail Sales of +0.1% (think consumer), Ex autos of +0.4%, and Ex autos and gas of +0.3%, Ind Production - exp of 0%, Cap Utilization of 75.4..... (these last two reports are very important.....Ind Prod at 0% is weak...and Cap Util at 75.4 while ok - is still not signaling that we are anywhere near full utilization....if that number approaches the low 80's then it becomes more significant....



[Capacity Utilization rate measures the proportion of potential economic output that is actually realized. Displayed as a percentage, capacity utilization levels give insight into the overall slack that is in the economy at a given point in time. It is calculated as actual output/potential output multiplied by 100. - Investopedia]





European mkts are all trading up on the back of Yellen's commentary...as investors there celebrate a return to normalcy - hoping that a turnaround in the US economy can only mean that better days are ahead for Europe..... That being said - Greece is still in trouble as it is now clear that no deal will be reached before next Monday and that increases the risk of another default.....FTSE + 0.49%, CAC 40 + 0.54%, DSX + 0.19%, EUROSTOXX + 0.48%, SPAIN + 0.54% and ITALY +0.15%.





We remain in unchartered territory as investors push the mkt higher..... I suspect that today the mkt re-groups as it tries to reconcile the latest burst with Yellen's testimony. Short term support is now at 2270 but I suspect that we could back off a bit today....and would not be surprised to see us test S&P 2300 in the days ahead..... We have two FED speakers today....Boston's Rosengren at 12 pm and Philly's Patrick Harker at 12:45 pm. Look for both to support higher rates.....the question will be - WHEN?



Take Good Care

KP

Grilled LambChops w/Orange Butter

Orange/ Cilantro Butter - easy to make and very versatile on a number of meats. Now like any herb butter - this is simple to make....You will need - 1 stick of butter, fresh minced cilantro, ground coriander, orange zest, s&p.



You can make the butter ahead of time and put in the freezer so that it is ready to use and always have some for a later time. It never hurts to make them and have them available to you in a flash.....Remember - herbed butters are your creation - make what you like..try different combinations of herbs to arrive at a new favorite.



Let the butter rest on the counter for about 1 hr so that it softens. Do not melt the butter in the microwave or on the stove - you do not want to cook the butter - capisce?



In a bowl - add the butter, minced cilantro (like 3 tblsp), a dash of coriander and about 1 tsp of orange zest - mix well - now season with s&p...cover and refrigerate for about 20 mins. Now remove the mixture from the fridge and place in wax paper - now ever so gently - form into a log - wrap in saran wrap and put in the freezer so that it hardens up.

Preheat the grill -



Brush your chops with a bit of olive oil and then season with s&p. - a nice thick cut chop on the grill works well with this.



Now place the chops on the grill - careful not burn. Should be about 5 / 8 mins on each side depending on thickness - you want a nice pink center. Remove from the grill, cover and let rest for 3 mins or so. Now place on a warmed plate and top with a slice of the Orange/Cilantro butter. Serve this with a wild grain rice and a green veggie. Enjoy with a nice Pinot Noir.





Buon Appetito.