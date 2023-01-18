Recap
In our last report (15-Dec-22, EURUSD @ 1.0657), we were looking for a rise to 1.08/10 before a corrective dip to 1.05 while long term view remained bullish for 2023.
As expected, Euro did rise to 1.0778 before consolidating within 1.05-1.08 region. Fall in US inflation has been crucial for Dollar weakness that has boosted the Euro to rise faster than expected over the last couple of months.
Executive summary
Euro has resistance near 1.09/10 which can produce a corrective dip to 1.05/04 in the medium term. Overall view is bullish for Euro in 2023 towards 1.15/16 on an eventual break above 1.10.
The Chinese Yuan has appreciated strongly against the US Dollar over the last couple of months and if it continues, can aid strength in Euro. Important would be to see how long the US Dollar remains weak.
Other important things to look at would be action from the central banks especially the ECB and the FED and the falling pace of inflation in the coming months. View our detailed analysis in the Jan-23 report.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
