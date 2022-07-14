Bank earnings have provided a warning of what is to come, with Jamie Dimon’s fearful outlook driving stocks and commodities lower.

Risk-off theme continues, as Jamie Dimon tells us what we already know

“Traders were in for a rude awakening today, as Jamie Dimon brought home the reality of how earnings season is likely to play out. Despite being well aware of the ongoing risks, markets appeared shocked as the JP Morgan chief laid out the risks posed by inflation, monetary tightening, and Russian influences on food and energy flows. Underperformance from both the bottom-and-top line bank earnings does highlight risks that businesses are already suffering as we seemingly head towards a recession. If investors planned to focus on future outlook rather than past performance, they will now realise that Jamie Dimon represents the first of many CEO’s with a very sombre and worrying message for the markets. ”

Dollar sweeps everything before it

“Yet again it is the dollar which clears out all other markets, with FX and commodity prices on the back foot thanks to a rampant greenback. In the FX space, the eventual collapse of EURUSD through parity brings a fresh frontier for the pair to decline through. However, it is the commodity markets which have really been dealt a blow today, as dramatic declines across the board saw FTSE miners hit hard. Nevertheless, for those concerned about the impact of rising inflation, there could be some respite given today’s 3-5% declines across everything from soft commodities, precious metals, and energy markets.”