- James Bond (00:00).
- Bond yields rise and how this impacts on tech and other growth stocks (2:00).
- US Oil inventories show a surprise build pushing prices lower (09:25).
- Evergrand raise capital with asset p[rice fire sale (12:00).
- Tesla self drive software subscription revenue model (16:54).
- Fed members resign in scandal over illegal investing (19:10).
- Stirling lower due to fuel crisis (23:11).
- Today's Economic Calendar (25:31).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.