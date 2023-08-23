Share:

MARKETS

US stocks are trading higher Wednesday as lower 10-year US Treasury yields are helping long-duration tech stocks to outperform.

The 10bps move lower in 10-year yields is being driven likely as investors dial back some of the recent build-up in growth expectations that saw yields climb to the highest levels since the Great Financial Crisis, and along with that, and likely more critical to the view, an easing in Fed higher for longer expectation.

Even if the drivers of today's move are partly international -- softer August services PMI releases in Europe, it still points to softening prospects for global growth. Indeed, the modern-day market playbooks suggest stocks go higher when rates fall.

While earnings from retailers are painting somewhat of a mixed picture at best, recent macro data (growth and labour market indicators) and a solid 2Q earnings season have indicated robust momentum in the US economy. However, the sharp run-up in 10-year US Treasury yields through August has likely baked in quite a lot of the excellent news, putting more considerable weight on the growth and inflation to keep short bond positions in the game.

The imminent commencement of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, set to begin later today, is poised to assume a role of paramount significance in steering global markets. And while central bank policymakers will be knowingly sensitive to keep things sailing on an even keel. If anything, the risk is that the Fed says too much and the market listens too anxiously.

FOREX

Presently, the focus of investors remains closely trained on China's unfolding developments and the efficacy with which Beijing is safeguarding its native currency. Notably, the USD/CNY pair's proximity to the 7.30 threshold has crystallized as a point of concern for Chinese authorities. Given the PBoC's preference and ample tools at their disposal, many FX traders think that the pace of CNY weakening will continue to moderate. But, even so, we still think the Yuan remains an attractive funding candidate for carry trades, given the declining rates and managed volatility.

BoJ Governor Ueda is set to attend the Jackson Hole conference later this week. He may participate in the Saturday overview panel. Governor Ueda last spoke at the ECB's Sintra conference in June, before the YCC adjustment at the July BoJ meeting. In a high-profile setting, this will be his first chance to discuss the YCC tweak and its impact on rates and FX markets in Japan.

OIL

In addition to the Iran factor, oil prices slinked lower after the EU services ominously fell into contraction territory as fears build that services will catch down to manufacturing PMIs globally. With services responsible for 70 % of fuel demand, it's a potential demand hit to keep on the radar.