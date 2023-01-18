In today's live stream, Jack shared so many Pearls you could String a Neckl

 

AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood

The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.

EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark

EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD

Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad  US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.

Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550

Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar. 

US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses

A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

