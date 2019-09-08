Canada seems to be like that hockey team somewhere in the middle of the division, that no one really pays attention to. But as the season progresses, they begin creeping up the standings, and all the sudden they are neck and neck tied with you! It’s time to start taking notice of Canada. As we talked about last month, they are STILL one of the few major economies with a Central Bank that is not looking to cut rates. The market still is pricing in roughly a 25% chance that they will cut rates at the October 30th meeting. However, at the beginning of the week, that number was near 50%! Let’s look at some of the hurdles for the Bank of Canada:
-BOC Rate Decision: On Tuesday, the BOC held rates steady at 1.75%, and was less dovish than expected. Two important pieces of data that were released before the meeting were retail sales and CPI, both of which came in better than expected.
-Employment data: Wow! They employment data released today was better than expected (81,100 actual vs 18,900 expected), as opposed to the US NFP, which was worse than expected (130,000 actual vs 160,000 expected). The two countries employment data was released at the same time today, and USD/CAD fell 80 pips.
-USMCA (The United States – Mexico- Canada Free Trade Agreement). This is “NAFTA 2.0”, which much of the market seems to have forgotten, given all the trade war banter between the US and China. The US Congress says they have the votes to pass the trade agreement, which could be as early as next week. This would take uncertainty out of the market, which could help the Canadian economy.
-Canada’s Ivey PMI was released today as well. As with most PMI data, a reading below 50 indicates expansion and a reading above 50 indicates expansion. The estimate was 55.2. The actual was 60.6.
As we had discussed earlier in the week, USD/CAD is in the middle of a long-term triangle. However, the pair finally broke out above short-term resistance on Monday and Tuesday and created a shooting star on each of those days, trading back within the trading range. This price action created a divergent RSI as well, which is a signal that price can reverse. Since the BOC rate announcement on Tues, USD/CAD has pulled all the way back to the 61.8% retracement level from the July 19th lows, to the September 3rd highs at 1.3173. The pair traded in a 222 pip range this week to its lowest levels since July. Next support level is at the rising trendline below, which is near 1.3100. Below that, support comes in at the July 19th lows at 1.3020. Resistance comes into play all the way up at yesterday’s highs at 1.3246.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
If you have any questions, a colleague who may be interested in receiving this analysis or if you no longer wish to receive market commentary from us, please do not hesitate to contact me!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Three-wave pullback suggest bulls
EURUSD made a five rise into a new impulse from the 1.0936 area, which is a sign of a change in trend. A five-wave move with no overlaps suggests where the trend is going, and in our case this is to the upside.
GBP/USD: Final stage of blocking no-deal Brexit may propel the pound higher
GBP/USD has rebounded as the opposition moved to block a hard Brexit. The final stages of blocking a no-deal Brexit are eyed. Early September's daily chart is pointing to further losses.
USD/JPY: Can optimism prevail? Trade comments and the consumer hold the key
USD/JPY has extended its gains after the US and China scheduled talks. Trade developments, retail sales, and inflation figures stand out. Experts see short-term gains and a fall afterward.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.