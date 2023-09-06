Asia market update: It’s September again and Asia FX intervention back in focus; China property developers rebound amid ongoing support speculation.
General trend
- USD/JPY & USD/CNH are back at the Oct 2022 highs; Japan’s Kanda issued FX warning; CN state banks were said to again be active.
- Meanwhile in China the PBOC supported the Yuan with another stronger fix against estimates as USD/CNH nearly touched 7.33 [close to the 15 –year high of 7.37].
- Shortly after that reports of Yuan intervention by China state-owned banks brought USD/CNH off its highs down to 7.31.
- In equities, even as the main Hang Seng index was down -0.7% at lunch, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was up more than 3%, with property developers Sunac +68%, Evergrande +28% and Country Garden +14%.
- Energy stocks outperformed after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed pledge to extend oil-production cuts through the end of 2023.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Tonight US ISM PMI.
- Thu AU & CN Balance of Trade.
- Fri JP GDP (final).
- Sat CN Inflation.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,310.
- Australia Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.4% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 2.1% V 1.8%E.
- Australia state of NSW to raise coal royalties by 2.6% from July 1, 2024 (first rise in 15 years) - financial press.
- Chevron: Reportedly looking to source oils from LATAM for biofuels - press.
- Shell: Says to mitigate any supply issues in Australia; Notes LNG demand destruction in parts of the world, particularly Asia.
- New Zealand Q2 Volume of All Buildings Q/Q: -0.1% v 0.2%e.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 18,405.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,147.
- Agile Group [3383.HK]: Aug (CNY) aggregated pre-sales 2.54B v 5.05B y/y [vs CNY2.27B m/m].
- China should end unnecessary home buying curbs - China Securities Times front-page commentary [**Reminder Sept 1st: (CN) China reportedly set to take more action to revive property sector, including lifting home-purchasing curbs imposed since 2010 in key cities; Proposed measures include lifting home-purchasing curbs in non-core districts of major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen – PRESS].
- China state-owned banks seen withdrawing yuan (CNY) liquidity in the offshore FX market; these banks were seen selling US dollars in the onshore FX market - financial press.
- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: Does not expect any changes to US tariffs on China imposed by Trump Admin until ongoing USTR Review is completed - TV interview.
- China Finance Ministry plans to contribute CNY60B to help fund the launch of a new state-backed $40B Fund to boost the China semiconductor chip industry - financial press.
- China needs to do more to curb online gaming addiction among minors - People's Daily.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1969 v 7.1783 prior [weakest CNY fix since Aug 23rd].
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY26.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY356B v drains CNY371B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 33,115.
- Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: We are seeing speculative moves; Will not rule out any options.
-Bank of Japan (BOJ) Takata: Seeing early signs of achieving 2% inflation target; Reiterates must patiently maintain easy policy.
Korea
-Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,577.
Other Asia
-Foxconn: Reports Aug (NT$) Rev 412.8B -8.0% y/y; YTD Rev 3.65T v 3.84T y/y; Q3 likely to be better than Q2 [from Sept 5th].
-Singapore Central Bank (MAS) issues Survey of Professional Forecasters: respondents expect GDP to expand by 1.0% in 2023, down from 1.4% in the previous survey; issue initial 2024 CPI forecasts.
North America
-US Fed's Waller (voter, hawk): Need more data to say Fed is done hiking; Data is looking pretty good for no recession, one more hike is unlikely to trigger it.
-Amazon: Reportedly FTC anti-trust lawsuit to be launched against Amazon later this month after the company failed to offer concessions at a 'last rites' meeting in August - press [**NOTE: 07/26 AMZN: US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said to be finalizing its antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as in Aug; If successful, it could lead to a court-ordered restructuring of Amazon - Politico].
-XPO Logistics: Reports Aug LTL Tonnage per day +3.1% y/y.
Europe
-Saudi Arabia confirms to extend voluntary cuts of 1M bpd by three months to end of Dec 2023.
-Russia Dep PM Novak: Confirms extending reduction of oil exports through the end of 2023.
-(EU) ECB's Nagel (Germany): We still have not reached target on inflation - press interview [from Sept 5th].
-(UK) Govt Spokesperson: PM Sunak told ministers that free trade talks with India are progressing but will only agree to a deal that works for all of the UK.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0736-1.0713 ; JPY 147.81-147.35 ; AUD 0.6384-0.6357 ;NZD 0.5889-0.5860.
- Gold flat at $1,952/oz; Crude Oil flat at $86.70/brl; Copper flat at $3.8353/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive above 1.0730, with eyes on EU Retail Sales, US Services PMI
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure near 1.0732 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro is weakened against the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a recession in the Eurozone following the weaker economic data.
GBP/USD consolidates near multi-month low, holds above mid-1.2500s on subdued USD demand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.2530-1.2525 region, or its lowest level since June 13 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months. Considering that OP price has slumped 25% in the last month, these high-networth investors are buying the dips and are likely expecting an explosive move soon.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution. The Federal Reserve (Fed) fears an acceleration of "sticky" inflation, and any positive surprise in the sector’s performance may spook the bank and markets.