Asia market update: It’s September again and Asia FX intervention back in focus; China property developers rebound amid ongoing support speculation.

General trend

- USD/JPY & USD/CNH are back at the Oct 2022 highs; Japan’s Kanda issued FX warning; CN state banks were said to again be active.

- Meanwhile in China the PBOC supported the Yuan with another stronger fix against estimates as USD/CNH nearly touched 7.33 [close to the 15 –year high of 7.37].

- Shortly after that reports of Yuan intervention by China state-owned banks brought USD/CNH off its highs down to 7.31.

- In equities, even as the main Hang Seng index was down -0.7% at lunch, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was up more than 3%, with property developers Sunac +68%, Evergrande +28% and Country Garden +14%.

- Energy stocks outperformed after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed pledge to extend oil-production cuts through the end of 2023.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US ISM PMI.

- Thu AU & CN Balance of Trade.

- Fri JP GDP (final).

- Sat CN Inflation.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,310.

- Australia Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.4% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 2.1% V 1.8%E.

- Australia state of NSW to raise coal royalties by 2.6% from July 1, 2024 (first rise in 15 years) - financial press.

- Chevron: Reportedly looking to source oils from LATAM for biofuels - press.

- Shell: Says to mitigate any supply issues in Australia; Notes LNG demand destruction in parts of the world, particularly Asia.

- New Zealand Q2 Volume of All Buildings Q/Q: -0.1% v 0.2%e.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 18,405.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,147.

- Agile Group [3383.HK]: Aug (CNY) aggregated pre-sales 2.54B v 5.05B y/y [vs CNY2.27B m/m].

- China should end unnecessary home buying curbs - China Securities Times front-page commentary [**Reminder Sept 1st: (CN) China reportedly set to take more action to revive property sector, including lifting home-purchasing curbs imposed since 2010 in key cities; Proposed measures include lifting home-purchasing curbs in non-core districts of major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen – PRESS].

- China state-owned banks seen withdrawing yuan (CNY) liquidity in the offshore FX market; these banks were seen selling US dollars in the onshore FX market - financial press.

- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: Does not expect any changes to US tariffs on China imposed by Trump Admin until ongoing USTR Review is completed - TV interview.

- China Finance Ministry plans to contribute CNY60B to help fund the launch of a new state-backed $40B Fund to boost the China semiconductor chip industry - financial press.

- China needs to do more to curb online gaming addiction among minors - People's Daily.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1969 v 7.1783 prior [weakest CNY fix since Aug 23rd].

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY26.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY356B v drains CNY371B prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 33,115.

- Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: We are seeing speculative moves; Will not rule out any options.

-Bank of Japan (BOJ) Takata: Seeing early signs of achieving 2% inflation target; Reiterates must patiently maintain easy policy.

Korea

-Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,577.

Other Asia

-Foxconn: Reports Aug (NT$) Rev 412.8B -8.0% y/y; YTD Rev 3.65T v 3.84T y/y; Q3 likely to be better than Q2 [from Sept 5th].

-Singapore Central Bank (MAS) issues Survey of Professional Forecasters: respondents expect GDP to expand by 1.0% in 2023, down from 1.4% in the previous survey; issue initial 2024 CPI forecasts.

North America

-US Fed's Waller (voter, hawk): Need more data to say Fed is done hiking; Data is looking pretty good for no recession, one more hike is unlikely to trigger it.

-Amazon: Reportedly FTC anti-trust lawsuit to be launched against Amazon later this month after the company failed to offer concessions at a 'last rites' meeting in August - press [**NOTE: 07/26 AMZN: US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said to be finalizing its antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as in Aug; If successful, it could lead to a court-ordered restructuring of Amazon - Politico].

-XPO Logistics: Reports Aug LTL Tonnage per day +3.1% y/y.

Europe

-Saudi Arabia confirms to extend voluntary cuts of 1M bpd by three months to end of Dec 2023.

-Russia Dep PM Novak: Confirms extending reduction of oil exports through the end of 2023.

-(EU) ECB's Nagel (Germany): We still have not reached target on inflation - press interview [from Sept 5th].

-(UK) Govt Spokesperson: PM Sunak told ministers that free trade talks with India are progressing but will only agree to a deal that works for all of the UK.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0736-1.0713 ; JPY 147.81-147.35 ; AUD 0.6384-0.6357 ;NZD 0.5889-0.5860.

- Gold flat at $1,952/oz; Crude Oil flat at $86.70/brl; Copper flat at $3.8353/lb.