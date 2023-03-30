Share:

Risk on – but is it End of Quarter window dressing?

Tech continues to lead.

The VIX falls back to pre-crisis levels – fear subsides.

Oil up, bonds and gold churn in line.

Try the Halibut w/White Wine and Artichokes.

It was RISK ON again……renewed hopes that the FED will halt further rate increases (and initiate rate CUTS) and will be able to navigate a ‘soft landing’ was the story yesterday (let’s be clear – I do NOT see how that is possible and using soft & landing in the same sentence is crazy) but, it is what it is and that sent stocks higher and it sent ANYTHING tech even higher…..so while the Dow rose 325 pts or 1% and the S&P gained 56 pts or 1.4% and the Russell added 20 pts or 1.1% and the Transports added 138 pts or 1% it was the Nasdaq that stole the show -it rose 210 pts or 1.8%. Now let’s not forget, it is also the end of the quarter – it is the ‘marking period’ for portfolio managers – so they are all positioning themselves (known as window dressing) to look pretty before the report cards go out to investors.

A look at the Nasdaq chart reveals that it has been riding along the 50 dma trendline…..Now remember – as the year began – we were well below all 3 trendlines…searching for direction….the new year took us up and thru all 3 trendlines and by early February we had risen 20% before the FED anxiety set it in (and then the SVB anxiety set in) forcing us to retest all 3 trendlines – we did that on March 13th – found support and pushed higher again…On March 15th – the short term trendline – 50 dma- pierced the long term trendline – 200 dma – resulting in what technicians call a ‘golden cross’ and BOOM….it was off to the races.

When this happens – it is interpreted by analysts, traders and algo’s as a change in trend – suggesting a definitive change in psychology that takes stocks higher…. ….. Now – when the opposite happens – it is called the ‘death cross’ suggesting a change in trend to the downside – taking stocks lower. Ok – so when the golden cross happens all of those ‘smart logic’ algo’s that respond to ‘technical’ signals go to work. Initiating buy orders, causing an increase in ‘demand’ while cancelling inline sell side interest – causing a decrease in supply and boom – It’s Econ 101 all over again….right back to that demand/supply issue.

Since that happened the Nasdaq is up 5% - it has pushed up, came back and tested the trendline – found support and then pushed up again…..On Tuesday – when tech was weak – we came right down and kissed the trendline (again) – and held…So then yesterday – when there was no real negative news – and the global tone was positive – the algo’s went to work…Now – just to be clear – It has happened in all of the indexes – but the Dow, S&P and Russell were NOT able to hold the line….when we came back down to test support – there wasn’t any….and boom….down we go….Now – it was also right when SVB blew up and the banking crisis enveloped the country – sending the VIX soaring by 70%, causing all kinds of angst among the paparazzi…..The nervousness rose, the algo’s panicked…causing those couple of days of ‘exodus’ across the 11 broad sectors….and while tech did suffer (just a bit) – it didn’t break…..

We had talking heads all over TV telling us to sell stocks and move money into short duration bonds…because the end was coming….Goldman, JPM, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock etc.…all painting a dark picture (think talking their books)….while others (myself included) suggested that instead of selling your stocks – buy some protection to the downside to help protect you and then get ready to go shopping for some names that are about to get hammered….So for instance – Apple fell 6% in the 4 days post SVB (many asset managers using it as an ATM to raise a lot of money quickly) – it is now up 10% off that ‘sale price’. NVDA (another fan favorite) fell 8% and is now up 24% off that sale price, META down 5% is now up 16% off that move….….and that’s just three ‘sexy’ names – there are so many others and if you look at ‘boring names’ you ‘ll see the same pattern – just not as dramatic. JNJ was down 3.5% is now up 4.3%, KO down 2% is now up 5%, XLP (staples – really boring) was off 2.6% is now up 4.4%….and all that suggests is that ‘cooler heads’ prevail….this idea that you have to ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ might not be the best move. Now clearly, had the banking crisis continued to spin out of control – it would have been very different – BUT once they came out and backstopped everyone….it changed the story. (And they DID backstop everyone….at least until they can figure out who to blame and what new regs they can pass)

The VIX (fear index) – which surged has now collapsed – falling 40% - taking us right back to where we were prior to the SVB calamity….and that has helped investors and stocks regain their footing. Couple that with the idea that investors are getting a bit more comfortable with the next FED move and are now expecting rate cuts by year end has helped stocks regain their footing. You know me- I do NOT believe rates cuts are coming…I just don’t….Unless there is some black swan event that no one sees….

The XLK – S&P Tech ETF gained 2.10%, Semi’s – SOXX added 3.20%, Disruptive Tech – ARKK added 3.8%, Artificial Intel +1.9%, Cybersecurity +1%. All your favorite names jumping higher as the algo’s go all in…and remember – just like on the way down – when the algo’s go Risk Off – the path of least resistance is down….and when the algos’ go Risk On – the path of least resistance is UP. Other sectors that outperformed – Consumer Discretionary +1.9%, Real Estate – XLRE +2.4%, Airlines +2.1% all of the other sectors gaining better than 1.5% other than Consumer Staples – which only gained 0.5%.

This morning – US futures are UP again….(think month end and qtr. end window dressing). Dow futures + 130, S&P +16, the Nasdaq +42 and the Russell up 10. While there is some eco data out today- none of it will be a directional driver…..the focus remains on tomorrow’s PCE report…. There are though 3 FED heads today…. Boston’s Suzy Collins, Richmond’s Tommy Barkin and Minneapolis’s Neely Kashkari…. Now we know how Neely feels (hawkish) but lets see how the other two feel…..In addition – Janet will be popping her head up somewhere and tomorrow will bring us ECB President Christine Lagarde.

European stocks are also up – all more than 1% across the board. Again – it is end of qtr. and like here- TECH stocks are leading up 1.5%,, banking stocks +1.8% Dominique Laboureix – Chair of the EU Banking Single Resolution Board telling us that the European banking system is very strong, has good solvency, liquidity and profitability and for those reasons – has good resiliency but that does not mean they don’t need to be vigilant….He stressed that any resolution around European AT1 bonds demands that equity holders get wiped out first- which is not what happened in Switzerland with Credit Suisse and UBS. Remember – Switzerland is not part of the EU….

Oil is up again…. this morning it is trading at $73.70 – Yesterday – the EIA reported that we had a draw down in crude stockpiles falling 7.5 million barrels last week.

And bonds – they continue to churn. 2 yr. yields at 4.09%, the 10 yr. did nothing ending the day at 3.56%.... while the shorter duration 3 month and 6-month bills are yielding an annualized 4.79% and 4.87% .... all offering shelter in the storm.

The S&P closed at 4027 up 57 pts… so the trendline at 3960 held…..while we blasted right through resistance at 4015. It appears as if we are going up again today…so resistance at 4015 become support….So, are we setting up to test the February high at 4190? I don’t think so, not yet…. It’s tax time…. only 3 weeks before we have to send in our checks….Capisce? Everyone waiting on Friday’s PCE report. Remember – remain focused – do not get drawn into the frenzy – take advantage of it….in Chaos is opportunity.

Seared halibut w/white wine and artichokes

Begin with 4-6 pieces of halibut. (With or without the skin - depends on what you like)

On med heat - Add - 3/4 stick butter, a bit of olive oil and 2 sliced shallots... sauté shallots until soft 3 or 4 mins. Add sliced artichoke hearts and sauté with the shallots – 3-4 more mins... turn up the heat and Add halibut and sear on one side... flip the halibut, and then bathe in white wine… bring to a boil, then reduce heat to med low & cover and steam for 10 mins... test to make sure the halibut is cooked to perfection...

*Artichoke hearts can be frozen or if canned - just rinse and slice in half.

Serve - on a warmed plate - with steamed French cut green beans seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper and roasted butternut squash. As always include a mixed green salad dressed in a red wine Vinaigrette. The colors of the veggies (green and yellow) accented with the whiteness of the Halibut make for an eye appealing - sensory stimulating presentation.