Outlook: It’s a huge data day in the US, featuring Q2 GDP, core PCE and weekly initial jobless claims.

GDP is in focus because of all the talk about recession. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model has -1.2% as its most recent (July 27), better than -1.6 percent on July 19 (based mostly on inventory adjustments). Separately, the WSJ survey gets a 0.3% gain in Q2.

Fed chief Powell told us the US economy is not in recession and will likely be able to escape recession–the soft landing. You can’t have eleven thousand plus jobs available and employment and wages rising, in a recession. So what’s a recession? Powell said pointedly the Fed is not the determining body and it’s a complicated process involving conditions in multiple sectors. In other words, not two negative quarterly GDP readings in a row, as many expect today. The White House also denies two bad quarters equals recession. And to be fair, the NBER that is the determining body, has come under scathing criticism over the years, at least once calling a recession that didn’t happen and generally being annoyingly holier-than-thou.

We say bah to “recession.” It doesn’t matter whether tis or tisn’t. We are sure to start getting the secret best indicator of recession from various quarters any minute now. What matters is whether rate hikes aimed squarely at demand will damage the labor market enough, as hoped, to cut consumer spending. After all, inflation is due not only to demand. It’s due also to past fiscal decisions (those lovely checks), supply chain blockages, Covid, and the war in Ukraine. Rate hikes are of no use there.

And as long as we are reality checking, it’s hard to say who’s more off course, Powell or the markets. Powell thinks 3.25-3.5% for year-end Fed funds is an okay target and since he doesn’t want to give a forecast, he’ll stick with what is really the June dot-plot. We get another one for the Sept meeting.

What is an okay target? If you are an advocate of the Taylor Rule, 3.5% doesn’t cut the mustard. Taylor said, among other things, rate hikes should be more than the rise in inflation, so if you have core PCE at 4.7%, the Fed funds rate from a starting point of zero should be more like 5.7%-plus. The real (after-inflation) return should be positive. It’s not. Depending on where inflation goes–can it be peaking this time?–the Fed is going to be behind the curve for many quarters to come.

This is the mistake the equity gang is making. Current thinking is another 50 bp in Sept and 25 bp each in the two remaining FOMC’s this year. Then in 2023, the Fed will get scared at signs of recession and slow down, or perhaps even pare (despite Powell admitting Sept could be 75 bp, too). It’s wishful thinking. But unless inflation fades back substantially and quickly, that would mean the Fed giving up its “resolute” top priority of bringing inflation down. That’s hard to swallow.

(We say the Fed’s wish for demand to slide on the labor market behaving “normally” is wishful thinking, too. We don’t know why the market is so weird, but weird it is–millions of workers have just disappeared. At a guess, it’s due to more baby boomers retiring than expected, plus a whole lot more women dropping out, plus some leftover Covid sentiment. Whatever the demographics, those 11.4 million jobs going begging may get reduced, but will not disappear entirely.)

So that leaves us contemplating today’s PCE, forecast somewhat lower this time due to gasoline prices and a few other items. Last time out in May, core PCE rose by 0.3% m/m for 4.7% y/y, a 6-month low, from 4.9%, both the monthly and the y/y beating forecasts.

We may beat it again this time, too. That doesn’t mean peak inflation and doesn’t necessarily mean the Fed gets wussy and dovish in Sept or any other time soon–although a rise in jobless claims today will be dragged into that forecast. The market is too easily persuaded of the dovish scenario and willing to neglect lag. Truth be told, we won’t understand the inflation situation for another 6-9 months, meaning June 2023.

And let’s not forget that energy prices are at the center of all the inflation talk and reality. Copper and lumber and wheat, too, to be sure, but all “economic activity” relies in the end on energy–to make stuff, to transport to the next maker, to deliver. For some reason, our water bill just rose 35% in a month. Quick, figure out why. This is symbolic of a trend that is far from over. Besides, governments are nearly armless, even the US with its piddly Strategic Reserve releases. Russia will or will not impose an energy crisis on Europe and Europe will or will not handle it well, but to suppose that for the US, a drop in gasoline sales means falling inflation is just plain dumb.

This is the sense in which the Fed’s renewed emphasis on “data dependence” is treacherous. After today, we get two more inflation (CPI version) and non-farm jobs reports ahead of the Sep. 21 policy meeting. Coupled with today’s core PCE, presumed to be falling, that data can easily spell a dovish Sept meeting and Q4 outcome. This would almost certainly be a horrible error. Remember, lag. It takes more than two months to be sure a trend is in place. If and when the equity guys figure it out, the series of bear market rallies can reach its manifest destiny. This scenario means trouble for the dollar near-term, but eventually to the wind be hind its back again. The resilient US economy is going to throw some curveballs but in the end, is a positive factor, especially in contrast to Europe.

