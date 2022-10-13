EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past days, the FX pair was tradable in a range around the rate of 0.97. Today, if it manages to hold the rate above the level 0.97, then we could see it climbing towards the first resistance level at around 0.9740-0.9750. However, if it failed to hold it above that support level, then we could see it dropping towards the next support level of around 0.9640-0.9650.
