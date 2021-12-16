A relief rally following the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting is what’s in play right now, as yesterday’s decision, though hawkish was mostly priced in. The Fed announced it will double the pace of QE tapering by buying $30 billion less Treasuries and MBS for the months ahead. It will be done with the asset purchases altogether sometime early 2022, then will come the first rate hike by spring. And according to the median forecast of the famous dot plot, the first spring rate hike won’t be the last; the Fed would proceed with two more rate hikes during the course of next year.

The major US indices first fell then rebounded. And the rebound was rather strong. The US tech giants had a great session; the announcement that there will be a 75bp hike next year didn’t hit the investor appetite for these giant growth stocks.

The inflation talk is heating up in Europe as well, and the latest inflation data in Britain showed that inflation exceeded the 5% mark in November, while the BoE was expecting to end the year somewhere near 4%.

Yet, no one expects to see a rate action from the BoE today. Nor from the ECB. And of course no action from the Swiss National Bank which swiftly follows the ECB in its decisions.

Another place of interest is Turkey, where the lira has sat on the headlines, losing 80% of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of September. It’s Erdogan against the market. But there will be only one winner!