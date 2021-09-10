Outlook: It’s a bad day for data and a Friday, to boot, when many will want to chicken out and pare positions. This week and indeed in the single day yesterday, the dollar falls in and out of favor. If you think you see a trend on a chart, think again because the next 4 or 8 hours can reverse it.

In the US, we get producer prices and as we all know, they are going to be far higher this time, in keeping with PPI elsewhere and with commodity prices. Canada is going to report jobs data, forecast to be another disappointment but not necessarily having much effect on the CAD, if only because the BoC is frozen in place until after the Sept 20 election. Only a week later we get the German election, too, and it’s well-nigh impossible to tease out any election effect ahead of time. The only thing we know, or think we know, about the Germany election is that the Greens continue to gain ground, something that has been going on for a long time, anyway.

We are willing to a bet a dollar that over the weekend, the commentary will return to the Jolts report showing a new record high of jobs going begging, up 749,000 in the month to about 11 million. It’s possible–isn’t it? that August’s lousy rise in employment is a fluke and a Delta-generated fluke, as well. It’s only a small jump to imagine that once the new Biden vaccine mandate gets going, those jobs will get filled. More jobs means more wages and wages mean more spending and spending means a boost in retail sales (and perhaps the flailing autos), and in the end, higher consumption puts pressure on supplies and all this leads to… inflation. Expectations of higher inflation, whether from PPI or from this jobs scenario, means pressure on the Fed to taper and then later to raise rates.

So, it’s back to basics–jobs and inflation, central bank action. The inflation is still questionable as to duration–sticky or not? But commodity prices are up over 30% just this year to date. Even lumber is up today. We say PPI tends not to feed CPI in the US except psychologically, and besides, we haven’t had a supply chain problem like we have today for decades. We can therefore worry about supply as well as demand. This is a better set of worries than stagflation. We can even imagine a world in which rising inflation is blamed on Biden’s vaccine mandate, which will be true but not useful.

In the end, the whole house of cards relies on the vaccine mandate being effective. There is plenty of evidence that the government does indeed have the right to mandate this vaccine, just as it mandated seat belts in cars and other measures over the years for the “health and safety” of the general public. Now to see whether it works to goose growth back up–or expectations of growth–in time to keep the Fed on track.

