Recent communications from the Fed suggesting a taper could come sooner than later have been all but dismissed by investors, with the market back to expecting the Fed will once again relent and leave things as is, with no plans of moving towards a taper any time soon.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.