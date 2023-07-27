S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message – just as I told you about in the pre-FOMC preps video. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.
Sputtering in the risk sentiment just before the GDP outperformance and unemployment claims brought precious metals down, yields up and USD up – stocks keep being unfazed as the below chart (even before the data points driven hit to many a real asset) bring about only one red 30min NDX candle showed.
In such volatile times starting as of the Fed policy statement, I‘ll move on to Twitter to provide more daily coverage as the situation across assets is changing fast. Stocks though are likely to remain above 4,615 with ease, amid broadening breadth while tech barely notices the move in yields, which would have posed a trouble in other days.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
