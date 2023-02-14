Share:

Outlook: It’s a dollar crisis day today on the release of the CPI, weights revised and a conflict between a higher month-over-month but a lower year-over-year. Which one will the FX market chose?

On the monthly basis, headline CPI will likely rise to 0.5% in Jan and core up 0.4% from 0.3% in Dec. This would be seen as promoting a more hawkish Fed.

But inflation-taming will be seen in the headline number falling from 9.1% in June to 6.5% in Dec and now 6.2% in Jan. Core CPI should fall to 5.4% from 5.7%, and thus may be the best nugget of them all.

Funny how the markets chose the monthly or the yearly depending on which outcome they prefer.

As we wrote yesterday, inflation is not likely to continue to fall in a straight line (recall that chart from New Zealand) and not likely to hit the Fed’s 2% target this year, either, so while the market accepts more hikes this year, likely two but perhaps three, it still sees a cut before year-end. Never mind that the Fed and plenty of experts say no cut before year-end.

The FT gets to the nub: “Pricing in the futures market shows investors now expect rates to peak slightly above 5 per cent in July, with only one interest rate cut by year-end. As recently as last week, they had been expecting a peak of about 5 per cent in May, with two interest rate cuts by the end of 2023.”

So, the markets are starting to do some reality checking, but are not all the way there yet. “There” is the acceptance of no cuts as all this year.

The dovish interpretation of the inflation data may be dead-wrong but that doesn’t mean the FX market won’t run in that direction anyway as the short-term response. Anticipation of such a response is why we have the euro testing 1.0765 yesterday morning but 100 points higher today.

Ah, but what if they start looking at core CPI and get scared the drop in inflation is not very impressive, after all? Then the dollar recovers.

The smart money is betting against the dollar. The smarter money is betting on the dollar, but on a longer-term outlook. Take your pick. We are in for some ridiculous intraday volatility and perhaps nobody wins today.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

