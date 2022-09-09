After the collapse of the Draghi unity government, Italy is heading for a snap election on 25 September. Polls see a rightwing alliance of Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia as the frontrunner, as centre-left parties have failed to strike successful alliances amid continued infightings. Italy’s hybrid electoral system, that assigns one third of the seats via first-past-the-post and two-thirds via proportional representation, could even render the right-wing alliance a super majority, if its lead is large enough. This in turn could open up discussions about constitutional change, especially about a direct election of the President. As the largest party in the coalition will get the top job, Brothers of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni will likely become Italy’s first female prime minister.
In contrast to the 2018 election, Eurosceptic tones have largely disappeared, as continued access to EU funds and ECB protection remain a priority across the political spectrum. Hence, we expect the market reaction to be muted to a right-wing win. The coalition manifesto promises “full adhesion to the European integration process”. Commitment to Nato, continued support for Ukraine, tax cuts and minimum pension increases are also part of the policy pledge. The more contentious bits concern plans to renegotiate parts of Italy’s EUR 200bn NGEU recovery and resilience plan (given the Ukraine war and energy crisis), something that has set alarm bells ringing in Brussels. Plans by Brothers of Italy to abolish the controversial “citizen income” could on the other hand increase labour supply by increasing the incentive to work.
Slowing growth, rising inflation and a worsening energy crisis are just some of the challenges awaiting the new government during the crucial budget season. Despite a strong rebound in investments after the pandemic, growth momentum eased further in Q3 as pent-up services demand fades and energy troubles mount. Italy has already spent EUR 40bn to support businesses and households from rising energy costs and Meloni has previously voiced support for an EU-wide gas/electricity price cap. Gas supply from Russia has dwindled further since the suspension of North Stream 1 and a complete Russian gas cut-off could lead to GDP declines of 2-3% next year (according to Bank of Italy and IMF estimates). Structural reforms will be crucial to ensure continued NGEU disbursements (of which EUR 145.5bn are still outstanding). Another deadline looms on 31 December to receive the next EUR 19bn tranche, with the adoption of a new competition law, tax reform and overhaul of judicial procedures as requirements.
Overall, we see headwinds for the Italian debt dynamics from increased political uncertainty and potential delays to NGEU funds. The debt to GDP ratio stands at 150% of GDP and neither the Italian Finance Ministry nor the EU Commission expect Italy to run a primary surplus before 2025. While, Italian borrowing costs remain below levels seen during the Eurozone crisis or the 2018/19 government crisis, it will not take much in terms of yield rise to bring the debt ratio to a dangerous upward-sloping trajectory, especially if potential growth remains stagnant. Hedge funds are already building the biggest bets against Italian debt since 2008. That said, the country has succeeded in lengthening the average maturity of its outstanding debt to ca. 7.7 years, giving it at least some breathing space to address adverse public debt dynamics, before rollover risk becomes a concern.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.