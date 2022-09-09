After the collapse of the Draghi unity government, Italy is heading for a snap election on 25 September. Polls see a rightwing alliance of Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia as the frontrunner, as centre-left parties have failed to strike successful alliances amid continued infightings. Italy’s hybrid electoral system, that assigns one third of the seats via first-past-the-post and two-thirds via proportional representation, could even render the right-wing alliance a super majority, if its lead is large enough. This in turn could open up discussions about constitutional change, especially about a direct election of the President. As the largest party in the coalition will get the top job, Brothers of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni will likely become Italy’s first female prime minister.

In contrast to the 2018 election, Eurosceptic tones have largely disappeared, as continued access to EU funds and ECB protection remain a priority across the political spectrum. Hence, we expect the market reaction to be muted to a right-wing win. The coalition manifesto promises “full adhesion to the European integration process”. Commitment to Nato, continued support for Ukraine, tax cuts and minimum pension increases are also part of the policy pledge. The more contentious bits concern plans to renegotiate parts of Italy’s EUR 200bn NGEU recovery and resilience plan (given the Ukraine war and energy crisis), something that has set alarm bells ringing in Brussels. Plans by Brothers of Italy to abolish the controversial “citizen income” could on the other hand increase labour supply by increasing the incentive to work.

Slowing growth, rising inflation and a worsening energy crisis are just some of the challenges awaiting the new government during the crucial budget season. Despite a strong rebound in investments after the pandemic, growth momentum eased further in Q3 as pent-up services demand fades and energy troubles mount. Italy has already spent EUR 40bn to support businesses and households from rising energy costs and Meloni has previously voiced support for an EU-wide gas/electricity price cap. Gas supply from Russia has dwindled further since the suspension of North Stream 1 and a complete Russian gas cut-off could lead to GDP declines of 2-3% next year (according to Bank of Italy and IMF estimates). Structural reforms will be crucial to ensure continued NGEU disbursements (of which EUR 145.5bn are still outstanding). Another deadline looms on 31 December to receive the next EUR 19bn tranche, with the adoption of a new competition law, tax reform and overhaul of judicial procedures as requirements.

Overall, we see headwinds for the Italian debt dynamics from increased political uncertainty and potential delays to NGEU funds. The debt to GDP ratio stands at 150% of GDP and neither the Italian Finance Ministry nor the EU Commission expect Italy to run a primary surplus before 2025. While, Italian borrowing costs remain below levels seen during the Eurozone crisis or the 2018/19 government crisis, it will not take much in terms of yield rise to bring the debt ratio to a dangerous upward-sloping trajectory, especially if potential growth remains stagnant. Hedge funds are already building the biggest bets against Italian debt since 2008. That said, the country has succeeded in lengthening the average maturity of its outstanding debt to ca. 7.7 years, giving it at least some breathing space to address adverse public debt dynamics, before rollover risk becomes a concern.

