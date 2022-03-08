The path of Italian inflation continued to surprise on the upside in February, even before the war in Ukraine. Energy prices remain the key driver, which will likely continue to be the case over the first half of the year.

Headline inflation sets new high, mainly driven by energy

The preliminary estimate, released earlier today by Istat, has headline inflation climbing to 5.7% (from 4.8% in January), a new high since September 1995. In keeping with the recent past, the main determinant of the ongoing rise in inflation was energy goods, but this time round, it was not regulated energy goods as in January, but unregulated energy goods. According to Istat data, the two together explain two-thirds of the 5.7% year-on-year change. The other components which have consistently signalled an acceleration over the last few months are food and restaurants and hotels, the former directly reflecting the pass-through of higher input costs, the latter possibly reflecting the lack of particularly severe distancing measures and high vaccination rate during the Omicron wave.

Only modest uptick in the core measure, as wage growth stays flat

For the time being, cumulated energy price pressures have had a contained impact on core inflation. The core component, which nets out energy and fresh food, inched up to 1.7% in February (from 1.5% YoY in January). This seems to reflect the non-existent response of wages, with the year-on-year percentage change moving sideways between 0.6% and 0.7% between January 2021 and January 2022.

Substantial retreat of headline inflation seems unlikely over 1H22

Given the most recent developments in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine, some extra pressure might be in the pipeline for regulated energy prices starting in April, which will be attenuated by the compensating measures already approved by the government. We suspect that headline inflation might remain above the 5% threshold throughout 1H22, with the core measure slowly inching up. The extent to which input cost pass-through materialises will also depend on the severity of the economic slowdown in the first quarter and beyond. We are currently expecting private consumption to suffer the most due to the compression of real disposable income. However, further compression of margins due to declining mark-ups could cast a shadow over private investment as well.

Looking for short-term alternatives to Russian gas

The Italian government is now considering new short-term measures to attenuate Italy’s vulnerability to an unfavorable energy mix and the over-dependence on Russian gas (40% of Italian gas imports come from Russia). It is reportedly exploring the possibility of increasing gas import volumes from Algeria and is considering temporarily revving up the use of coal for electricity generation, which was being phased out under the greening strategy. Reportedly, the level of gas storage in Italian fields is enough to secure supplies through the end of the cold season even in the event of Russian supply interruptions. A thorough revision of the national energy strategy now seems unavoidable.

