Outlook: We get a slew of data today to mess with our heads before payrolls tomorrow. First up is the weekly jobless claims. We also get other data on labor productivity and labor costs but economists warn it’s derived from the Q2 GDP data so not all that useful.

Of real interest is the final August manufacturing PMI–will it drop as in Europe from the flash at 51.3? We also get auto sales, which could be interesting in the context of used-car sales starting to tank.

It would not be hard to argue the dollar is stretching the limits of its rally. Overnight the dollar/yen hit a 24-year high. It’s the strongest against the pound in two years. One headwind–Russia announced it’s buying other currencies, including the Chinese yuan, to diversify. The dollar/yuan had already started dipping a few days ago and this adds to the move, which remains very strong anyway. See the 240-minute chart. Still to come, according to Reuters, is a new economic plan to fix slow growth (and the detritus from zero Covid).

We wrote yesterday that we doubt the ECB will do the full 75 bp next week, given its history of modest changes. This runs contrary to what futures and swaps predict. Yesterday Goldman Sachs said it believes in the 75 bp hike, and that’s a name to respect. The euro bounced on the story, too.

Yesterday The Economist ran a grim story on how bad the European recession will be, and why. First, industrial production faces a big drop in orders and has stayed relatively robust so far on fulfilling backlogs. Think China. Second, “Services are likely to stagnate over the coming months, with real estate and transport facing particularly severe difficulties.” As inflation starts to hit home, consumers will pull in their horns. Third is the energy crisis combined with that rate hike, and The Economist agrees it will likely be 75 bp to fend off the inflation mentality.

The Economist puts it more sedately, but echoes our view--an economy heading into recession doesn’t get a thriving currency.

In the UK, Bloomberg UK reports that “former Bank of England chief economist Charlie Bean sees trouble ahead.... the £30 billion in fiscal ‘headroom’ [candidate] Truss has allocated to pay for tax cuts has already evaporated. The forthcoming recession, Bean predicted, would be longer and harder than many people anticipate.”

So now the question is when the US joins this crowd and how will we know it–which data will tell the ugly story? Also of interest is the relatively more aggressive labor unions in the UK and Europe compared to the US. Dock strikes in the UK are now followed by Germany's Lufthansa cancelling 800 flights because of a one0day pilot strike (it wants a 5.5% pay raise). Newcomers may not know this, but in years past European labor union actions were a very big deal and we all had to learn how to spell their names and what sector was getting strikes.

And we have a dozen other developments that spell risk aversion in a hodgepodge of political and economic news. The UN says China holding Uyghurs in prison camps may constitute crimes against humanity. China is not taking that lying down. Apparently, it was a civilian drone that Taiwan shot down but as everyone awaits China’s next move, the US Congress is working on a formal deal that might signal the end of policy ambiguity. Then there’s the risk of incompetent Russians causing a nuclear accident in Ukraine.

In the US, the housing market likely has more room on the downside equaling an outright crash. We also have the Justice Dept responding to Trump’s arrogance and lies with a stunning report on what he did (stole documents and lied about having returned them). Experts say the Justice Dept will wait until after the midterm elections in early Nov to indict Trump, since it has a policy of doing nothing political for 60 days ahead of an election, and that’s Sept 10.

Please note one more time–no morning report tomorrow. It’s payrolls day, and as always, we advise everyone sit back with no position because minute-to-minute volatility can so easily kill you.

Tidbit: Further to our commentary on the dollar’s share of reserve currencies, see this new chart from the Daily Shot. “Other” is the only one gaining–it’s likely mostly China. As for the dollar loss, not impressive.

