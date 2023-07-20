Share:

Outlook: Today we get jobless claims (expected up a bit), the Philly Fed manufacturing (also expected up a bit), existing-home sales (expected down a bit) and the Conference Board leading indicator (also down a bit). None of these is much of a market mover, leaving us to return again to the Fed story.

The current thinking is the Fed raises rates by 25 bp to 5.25-5.50%, if only because they hinted so strongly that was coming. This will take Fed funds to the highest since 2001. As Bloomberg puts it, “almost all economists expect no change to rates at the September meeting and just one-fifth of the group predicts another hike by November.”

So then the question is whether that’s all there is and up next is the first cut. The median expectation is March, but maybe as early as January.

We agree that 5.25-5.50% seems heavy enough and as the highest in over 20 years, a little frightening. But does the Fed operate on the big-picture perspective like a 22-year high or is it glued to the 2% rule? Mr. Powell would have to tap-dance strenuously to justify hinting that hiking has ended in light of core PCE inflation at well over 4.5% vs. the 2% target. See the charts below, again.

It's not out of the question if the Fed can offer credible forecasts for the PCE inflation rates to be on track to continue downward. They do exist. We have been showing various versions from time to time.

But the overall picture is one that has inflation still well over the target. See the table from the Atlanta Fed.

It would be very strange for Mr. Powell to offer forecasts. He doesn’t do that. He does say “data-dependent” but he wouldn’t use a forecast or set of forecasts as the basis for suggesting the rest of the year after the July hike will be devoid of Fed action, much less that the next move will be a cut. We can’t remember a single time when a Fed chief has said a rate change is coming some six months out.

We should probably expect Mr. Powell to walk and talk the same way as before—unless data shows otherwise, the Fed will need to hike until it gets the 2% target. That may mean overshooting and the Fed will be alert to avoiding that, but it’s not going to stop at the July hike. The market is not expecting that, as the Bloomberg surveys show. That’s a mistake. We should expect it. And so if the market believes Mr. Powell next week, it will revise the outlook for both upcoming rate decisions and the soft landing. This should be dollar positive, especially because doubts are creeping in about the ECB maybe skipping a hike in the fall.

Forecast: We are in the early stages of a classic corrective pullback--but it’s not looking like a pullback usually looks, with traders resisting the usual sell-off in the euro despite everyone and his brother noting that the euro has reached highly overbought levels by any measure. Keep the faith. If we are right about Mr. Powell dismissing the idea that the July hike is the last hike, the dollar can get revived.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!