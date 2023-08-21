Share:

Outlook: A glance at the calendar would make you think it will be a slow week, but maybe not—we get some fresh news from the UK that will inform the rate outlook (industrial trends, distributive trade) and some data from Germany (GDP, IFO, flash PMI) that could hold a surprise or two. We also get all the housing data in the US.

Everyone seems to think Jackson Hole will be the star of the week but Fed chief Powell doesn’t speak until Friday, weakening any other comments on monetary policy. Instead we wonder if the flash PMIs from several eurozone countries and the eurozone composite will not be a bit of a shocker. The forecast is for additional weakening and that almost certainly influences the ECB.

If we assume the central banks talk among themselves, it’s likely that if Powell whispers in Lagarde’s ear that the Fed will pause in September, we can count on the ECB doing it too, especially if the flash PMI’s are soft. Lagarde did not attend in 2021 and 2022. She also speaks on Friday this time.

Of longer-term importance are the studies that will come out on the theme—structural shifts. That means demographics, productivity (a function of technology), employment, capital investment, and of course, inflation. The central banks have been getting a lot of these dead-wrong, including growth. Growth was supposed to falter in the US but instead it’s booming.

Growth is the hidden motivation behind the surge in bond yields. We tend to think it’s just inflation, but growth counts too because it signals to the traders and investors that rates will stay high for longer. Not necessarily higher, just high. The Atlanta Fed coming out with 5.8% was a contributor to this perception, especially with the Fed forecasting less than 2% for the year. The Conference Board has 1.9%, falling to 0.5% in 2024. The persistence of high yields implies that the market does not believe the Establishment growth forecasts.

The dumping in fixed income that has delivered the highest yields since 2011 in the 30-year and the highest in the 10-year since 2007 has got to come to an end sometime and probably sooner than we think. The WSJ has analysts who opine that buyers today will make windfall gains when yields fall back, as they should when inflation slithers back down to 3% and below.

Remember that core PCE inflation was 4.1% in July from 4.58% the month before. Nobody will forecast out longer than the next one, at the same 4.1% (consensus) or 4% (Trading Economics). We get this info on August 31, a Wednesday and the US Labor Day holiday coming right afterwards (Sept 4). If the number comes in as expected, nothing much will happen—but if there is a drop below 4%, watch out. But remember that growth has to fall, too, for the bond market to change its mind.

Are growth and inflation going to fall together in lockstep? Probably not. That sets up tension. At a guess, it will take seriously falling growth to do the trick and before anyone, let alone the Fed, will be satisfied with falling inflation. But we say it’s silly to watch job growth and unemployment rates to predict the slow growth/falling inflation story. Employment is a follower, not a leader.

In addition to data and whatever develops at Jackson Hole, the single biggest risk-off worry is China. Xi comes across as in control and there is an excuse for everything, but in any other regime the messy and unclear messaging would be perceived as weakness. This is an underlying risk-off factor that might be long-lasting.

Evidence: Reuters notes the 10-year US-China yield gap widened to another 16-year high. In addition, “Beijing's latest stock market support measures announced on Friday appeared to have little impact and foreign investors on Monday sold almost a billion dollars worth of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect system - an 11th straight session of net selling.” Another property developer bit the dust (Sunac China) and “Official figures also showed China's government land sales revenue declined for the 19th consecutive month in July.”

Reuters: “The backdrop is not great for China's President Xi Jinping as he heads to South Africa for a summit of BRICS economies - including Brazil, Russia, India and the host nation - and with Russian President Vladimir Putin unable to attend due to an arrest warrant for war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.” You have to wonder what India is doing paling around with these losers.

Forecast: We need to see another day or two of the usual pullback bounce off the 62% retracement level—it’s knee-jerk, not a response to data. The dollar should come back into favor as everyone is mightily confused about China—and about everything in China, from the thinking behind the PBOC’s tiny rate changes to some of the political stuff like hounding private tech giants (Ma) and menacing Taiwan.

The other big factor is the Fed’s established stance of high (or higher) for longer. The CME FedWatch tool has the probability of a hike in Sept at only 11.5% and then at the Nov FOMC at 34%, little changed over the past few weeks but up from 27.8% in July. In other words, the market still doesn’t buy into the Fed’s hawkishness. But the FX market is following the bonds, not the Fed funds betting.

It looks like the slowdown in US inflation and growth is going to take a lot longer. This information and the associated grumpy Fed favors the dollar.

Fun Tidbit: Russia’s space craft to the moon crashed. India’s Chandrayaan-3 is on course to land on Aug. 23 (after its first mission crashed). Reuters notes “Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, but making a first landing would be historic. The region's water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.”

Reuters reports “a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.: it’s not just joining the big boy club, but “It would also boost India's reputation for cost-competitive space engineering. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched with a budget of about 6.15 billion rupees ($74 million), less than the cost to produce the 2013 Hollywood space thriller ‘Gravity’.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!