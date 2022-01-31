Nasdaq ended on Friday with a positive note, as the price created a nice-looking bullish body, and the new week started even higher. Does that mean we ended the painful correction and are coming back to the uptrend? I believe many traders count on that, but technical analysis is not so optimistic about it.
The recent selloff stopped on the psychological barrier of 14000 (red), and yes, it can be really optimistic! The fact is that the bounce itself is not encouraging from the price action point of view. In the shorter term, we have a sideways trend, locked between the 14000 from the bottom and 14600 (green) from the top. Usually, we have a consolidation like this after a significant drop. It means that it’s not the end, and the selloff should continue. This can be the case here, too, as you know that Nasdaq tended to bounce using V-shaped reversals for the past several months, not consolidations like this.
Consolidation above such important support points more to sellers getting ready for a decisive breakout than buyers for a bounce. Luckily, there is quite an easy way to find out. Price breaking the green resistance and aiming higher will confirm the bullish reversal. On the other hand, the price staying between the 14k and 14,6k will increase the chances for a further slide and another bearish wave on tech-heavy Nasdaq.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150
EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.