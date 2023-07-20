Share:

Yen expected to head lower in to next week. Why am I buying EURJPY USDJPY & CADJPY?

EURJPY beat strong resistance at 156.10/30 for a buy signal. I notified you at about 8.20am yesterday. We then shot higher to the target of 157.00 & we have another buying opportunity at 156.30/20 this morning. Longs need stops below 156.00.

Targets: 157.00 & 157.50.

USDJPY did hold above 139.30 as confirmation that we can trade higher (as I thought we would eventually) towards 140.20 & even 140.80.

Strong support at 139.20/00. Longs need stops below 138.80.



CADJPY beat 105.75/55 so I reversed us in to a long when I revised the trade ideas yesterday morning at 8:20am.

If you managed to buy on the dip to 105.75/55 it is worth holding the long to target 106.70, perhaps as far as 107.20.