Yen expected to head lower in to next week. Why am I buying EURJPY USDJPY & CADJPY?
EURJPY beat strong resistance at 156.10/30 for a buy signal. I notified you at about 8.20am yesterday. We then shot higher to the target of 157.00 & we have another buying opportunity at 156.30/20 this morning. Longs need stops below 156.00.
Targets: 157.00 & 157.50.
USDJPY did hold above 139.30 as confirmation that we can trade higher (as I thought we would eventually) towards 140.20 & even 140.80.
Strong support at 139.20/00. Longs need stops below 138.80.
CADJPY beat 105.75/55 so I reversed us in to a long when I revised the trade ideas yesterday morning at 8:20am.
If you managed to buy on the dip to 105.75/55 it is worth holding the long to target 106.70, perhaps as far as 107.20.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.