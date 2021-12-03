This Sector SPDR is one of the most popular options for investors looking to gain exposure to the U.S. utilities sector. The utilities sector is a part of the US market that is known for relatively low volatility and relatively high distribution of dividend yields. It is a sector that is known for stability even during an economic downturn. Utilities are companies that produce and deliver basic essential services such as electricity, natural gas and water. These services are delivered by a network of assets that require the use of public rights-of-way.
Over the last 22 years between Dec 02 and Dec 29, Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has risen 14 times out of 25. The average return has been +1.33. The largest gain was in 2014 with a +6.78% return and the largest loss was in 2017 with a -5.25% loss.
Major Trade Risks: If the COVID vaccine is effective against the omicron variant there may be better rates of return on other markets.
