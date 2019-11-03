According to Wikipedia, “The Elliott wave principle is a form of technical analysis that finance traders use to analyze financial market cycles and forecast market trends by identifying extremes in investor psychology, high and lows in prices, and other collective factors”. To put it simply, the Elliott wave principal involves 5 impulse waves and 3 corrective waves, with each wave having its own rules and personality. For purposes of looking at USD/CNH, it appears current price structure is in Wave 4 and may have one more wave higher to complete the 5-wave impulsive pattern before putting in the 3 corrective waves. One thing to note about the “rules” of wave 4 is that it cannot move back into the area of wave 1. If so, the pattern is negated. Price is currently trading at 7.0436. The wave 1 high is 6.9430….so price still has room to work with.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Other technical tools show that USD/CNH has just broken the upward sloping trendline from April 18th yesterday. However, price has not moved lower and is putting forming its 2nd straight daily candlestick doji, a sign of indecision. This may indicate price could move higher, posting a false breakdown.
On a 240-minute chart, USD/CNH is holding horizonal support from the lows on September 13th. Within wave 4, price is currently trading in a descending wedge pattern, which theoretically should break to the upside and target the top of the wedge, which is 7.1125.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
If price does break higher and reach the target of the wedge, there is also horizontal resistance in the area. Above there, resistance comes in at the wave 3 highs of 7.1913, which will put price well on its way towards completion of wave 5. If price breaks and fails to hold the falling trendline from the descending wedge near 7.0236, the wedge pattern will be negated. Below that is long-term horizonal support at 6.9879, and then ultimately the top of wave 1 at 6.9430.
As we have seen lately, USD/CNH has been very fickle when it comes to headlines regarding the US-China trade war. Elliott wave theory is just another way to give structure to the underlying psychology of price movement. Watch for more headlines over the weekend as President Trump and President Xi try to find a date and location to sign Phase One of the ongoing negotiations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss
The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 108.31. It failed to extend the rally on top and it was trading at 108.20, consolidating weekly losses.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.