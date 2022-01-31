The USD, measured by the DXY index, has gained almost 3% in the past two weeks as markets digest the possibility of acceleration of interest rate hikes this year. The futures markets are now pricing in up to five 1/4 point rises for 2022. This week sees a busy time for Central banks with decisions and statements to be made in Australia, UK and Europe. Central banks across the globe are all facing the same issues of inflation. It is likely that we are going to see a 2nd move in the UK in as many months. The Eurozone is possibly going to start prepping the market for tightening down the line. Likewise for Australia. With all the potential for hawkish moves away for the USD, it could well be a week where the USD gives up some ground. Net long USD positions are the highest they have been in months. The DXY is stalling at a weekly supply zone last visited toward the tail end of 2019. Profit-taking could take hold this week which could see the DXY retrace to 95.50. Structural support is seen at 94.50, giving up the recent 3% gains. The low of last week’s weekly Doji candle has been breached confirming the weekly bias lower.
Trading involves the possibility of financial loss. Only trade with money that you are prepared to lose, you must recognise that for factors outside your control you may lose all of the money in your trading account. Many forex brokers also hold you liable for losses that exceed your trading capital. So you may stand to lose more money than is in your account. ForexSignals.com takes not responsibility for loss incurred as a result of our trading signals. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making a the decision to copy our trades on your own account. We have no knowledge on the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade. You must make your own financial decisions, we take no responsibility for money made or lost as a result of our signals or advice on forex related products on this website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.