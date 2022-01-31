The USD, measured by the DXY index, has gained almost 3% in the past two weeks as markets digest the possibility of acceleration of interest rate hikes this year. The futures markets are now pricing in up to five 1/4 point rises for 2022. This week sees a busy time for Central banks with decisions and statements to be made in Australia, UK and Europe. Central banks across the globe are all facing the same issues of inflation. It is likely that we are going to see a 2nd move in the UK in as many months. The Eurozone is possibly going to start prepping the market for tightening down the line. Likewise for Australia. With all the potential for hawkish moves away for the USD, it could well be a week where the USD gives up some ground. Net long USD positions are the highest they have been in months. The DXY is stalling at a weekly supply zone last visited toward the tail end of 2019. Profit-taking could take hold this week which could see the DXY retrace to 95.50. Structural support is seen at 94.50, giving up the recent 3% gains. The low of last week’s weekly Doji candle has been breached confirming the weekly bias lower.