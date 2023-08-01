Is this sell in August but trust the disinflation process?

Share:

US stocks are declining after some disappointing earnings results and economic data suggested the US economy might not be as resilient as Wall Street initially thought. This isn’t the beginning of ‘Sell in August but trust the disinflation process’, however it could see a significant pullback if Apple and Amazon provide disheartening outlooks.

The US dollar pared some of its earlier gains after the JOLTS and ISM manufacturing employment component supported a Fed skip in September, possibly confirming hopes that they could be done tightening. The dollar was rallying against the euro as equities tumbled over mixed earnings and over concerns the US soft landing needs to be confirmed before we return to record levels.

US Data

The ISM Manufacturing reported contracted for a ninth straight month, as demand remains weak, but could be showing signs it is bottoming out. The headline ISM index report came in at 46.4, higher than the 46.0 prior reading, but a miss of the 46.9 consensus estimate. The prices paid component rose from 41.8 to 42.6, but was below the eyed 44.0 expectation. New orders improved from 45.6 to 47.3, while employment dropped from 48.1 to 44.4.

US job openings declined from 9.616 million openings to 9.582 million, which is the lowest level since February 2021. JOLTS data also showed hiring decreased and the quit rate declined. The quit rate hit fell to 2.4%, the lowest level since February 2021. The ratio of job openings still makes it a job searcher market as there still remains more than 1.6 jobs for unemployed job seekers .

The labor market is clearly weakening and that is good news for the Fed. Post ISM Manufacturing and JOLTS, Treasury yields at the short end of the curve gave up some of their earlier gains.

The dollar index chart is showing that the dollar rebound over the past few weeks is facing massive resistance at around the 102.50 region. If the NFP report at the end of the week confirms that the labor market is weakening, the dollar rebound might be over.

A dollar floor could be in place as Fed rate hike odds decline and rate cut odds move forward. This last part of the dollar rally is mainly due to all the issuance that will be done by the Treasury. ​

Oil

The oil price rally is ready for a break as US stocks soften and the dollar firms up. August is off to a slow start for energy traders as the outlook on demand could face rising prices. The oil market will likely remain tight even if the oil giants, like BP start delivering large price increases. Oil remains one of the most attractive trades and buyers will likely emerge on every dip.

Gold

Gold prices are not seeing safe-haven flows as US equities tumble, because the US dollar is catching a bid as yields rise higher. Gold is going to need to see Treasury yields come down, but that might not happen until the market fully prices all the longer-dated issuance that is coming from the Treasury. Gold’s moment in the sun is coming, but first markets need to see the bond market selloff end.

If bearish momentum remains in place, gold could find major support at the $1940 level. Until we get beyond Apple earnings and the NFP report, positioning might be limited.