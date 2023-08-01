Is this sell in August but trust the disinflation process?

US stocks are declining after some disappointing earnings results and economic data suggested the US economy might not be as resilient as Wall Street initially thought. This isn’t the beginning of ‘Sell in August but trust the disinflation process’, however it could see a significant pullback if Apple and Amazon provide disheartening outlooks.
The US dollar pared some of its earlier gains after the JOLTS and ISM manufacturing employment component supported a Fed skip in September, possibly confirming hopes that they could be done tightening. The dollar was rallying against the euro as equities tumbled over mixed earnings and over concerns the US soft landing needs to be confirmed before we return to record levels.
US Data
The ISM Manufacturing reported contracted for a ninth straight month, as demand remains weak, but could be showing signs it is bottoming out. The headline ISM index report came in at 46.4, higher than the 46.0 prior reading, but a miss of the 46.9 consensus estimate. The prices paid component rose from 41.8 to 42.6, but was below the eyed 44.0 expectation. New orders improved from 45.6 to 47.3, while employment dropped from 48.1 to 44.4.
US job openings declined from 9.616 million openings to 9.582 million, which is the lowest level since February 2021. JOLTS data also showed hiring decreased and the quit rate declined. The quit rate hit fell to 2.4%, the lowest level since February 2021. The ratio of job openings still makes it a job searcher market as there still remains more than 1.6 jobs for unemployed job seekers .
The labor market is clearly weakening and that is good news for the Fed. Post ISM Manufacturing and JOLTS, Treasury yields at the short end of the curve gave up some of their earlier gains.
The dollar index chart is showing that the dollar rebound over the past few weeks is facing massive resistance at around the 102.50 region. If the NFP report at the end of the week confirms that the labor market is weakening, the dollar rebound might be over.
A dollar floor could be in place as Fed rate hike odds decline and rate cut odds move forward. This last part of the dollar rally is mainly due to all the issuance that will be done by the Treasury.
Oil
The oil price rally is ready for a break as US stocks soften and the dollar firms up. August is off to a slow start for energy traders as the outlook on demand could face rising prices. The oil market will likely remain tight even if the oil giants, like BP start delivering large price increases. Oil remains one of the most attractive trades and buyers will likely emerge on every dip.
Gold
Gold prices are not seeing safe-haven flows as US equities tumble, because the US dollar is catching a bid as yields rise higher. Gold is going to need to see Treasury yields come down, but that might not happen until the market fully prices all the longer-dated issuance that is coming from the Treasury. Gold’s moment in the sun is coming, but first markets need to see the bond market selloff end.
If bearish momentum remains in place, gold could find major support at the $1940 level. Until we get beyond Apple earnings and the NFP report, positioning might be limited.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 as DXY retreats modestly Premium
The EUR/USD reached a low of 1.0952 before beginning a recovery that brought it to levels above 1.0980. The Euro was able to hold above last week's lows. The US dollar has remained resilient but is losing momentum as investors await the release of more US labor market data.
GBP/USD posts lowest daily close in three-weeks
GBP/USD hit a bottom at 1.2739, which was the lowest level seen since July 7. Although it trimmed some of its losses, it still recorded o Tuesday its lowest daily close in three weeks and maintains a bearish bias ahead or more US jobs data and the Bank of England meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD defies gravity around $1,940 Premium
XAU/USD changed course on Thursday and fell towards the $1,940 region where it currently stands as the market sentiment turned to the worst. The initial catalyst came from stocks, as big names' earnings missed estimates, bringing back growth-related concerns.
FTT price fails to sustain 25% gains despite FTX confirming plans to relaunch the crypto exchange
FTT price sprinted 25%, recording an intra-day high of $1.679 following the news of FTX exchange’s plans to relaunch. The surge was unsustainable, correcting almost 80% to test the 50-day EMA.
NIO stock slides despite successful delivery growth in July
Nio stock has lost 2.6% in Tuesday’s premarket despite releasing quite successful data regarding deliveries for July. The Chinese electric vehicle purveyor delivered 20,462 vehicles to customers in July.