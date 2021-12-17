Outlook: Everyone is puzzled by the dollar falling in response to what should have been a dollar-supportive Fed decision and Powell's speech. The seemingly perverse rise in just about every currency can be laid at the door of selling on the news, return of risk-on (in part on the Fed), position-paring ahead of the holiday, the pandemic, even the Dec futures expiring. If it’s just risk-on, the US equity indices closing lower are an anomaly.

But these explanations fall short. Something else is going on. Maybe the dip in the 10-year yield on an engulfing bear candlestick has something to do with it. The recession-mongers are getting as plentiful as the Covid charlatans. Then there’s gold, weirdly higher and on two long-legged dragonfly dojis, signaling a bullish tone; granted, inflation is higher everywhere, but we’re not sure that drives gold as it used to.

The FT has an interesting take–reporting bond traders think the Fed is bluffing and they are calling the bluff. Futures show money managers expect the Fed to raise rates to 1.27% by end-2023, which is 0.11% below the 1.38 percent rate implied on Wednesday. It also falls short of the Fed’s own 1.6%.

Meanwhile, Britain is considered to be on track for another hike, probably in Feb, but the Bank of Japan has no plan to change rates (just more spending) and nobody has a clue what the ECB is thinking. Explanations of what they are doing do not convince managerial competence. In a nutshell, the guidance is sort of hawkish, but nobody can really tell. As expected, the pandemic emergency purchases will end in March, and Q1 will see lesser amounts. That’s PEPP. But the regular QE purchases (APP) will be increased from €20 to €40 billion and then tapered in Q3. Is this robbing Peter to pay Paul? Yeah. And the bottom line is the commitment of no rate hikes at all next year.

But it’s possible the relative interest rate outlooks have not yet coalesced in sentiment and what we are seeing is all Covid, all the time. Britain is becoming stringent. Europe is becoming stringent. Japan has a fabulous vaccination success. The US lags on the stringency front out of political necessity and is all too likely to get a sizeable 4th Wave.

FX strategists may not look at Covid all that closely, but equity and bond guys do, and they influence FX. We hate to admit it, but dollar weakness is becoming real. The Fed has already done all it can do on this front and certainly can do nothing about Covid or the government’s response to it. So, we are retracting our strong dollar forecast for the near term.

