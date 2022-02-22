All hell broke loose yesterday, as Russian President Putin said on a TV address that he recognizes Ukraine’s two separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as republics. The latest statement also hints to the end of the Minsk agreement and clearly heightens the risk of a Russian invasion in Ukraine in the coming days.

Market reaction: equities are under decent selling pressure, Bitcoin extends losses, natural gas, oil and gold rally, safe-haven currencies are up. Expect high volatility in the coming sessions.

Elsewhere, Alibaba nosedived on fresh news that authorities asked the Chinese banks to check their exposure to Ant Group, which could further damage the company’s ties with other financial institutions for its online-loan business. Other Chinese tech stocks are also feeling the threat of further government crackdown.