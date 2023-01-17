Outlook: The data slate today is not thrilling–German PPI, Canadian retail sales, eurozone consumer confidence, US housing starts, Empire State. That gives us room to contemplate the Bank of Japan and its options.

With BoJ chief Kuroda retiring in April, it would be weird for the BoJ to dump curve control now. That would imply he was wrong all along, or it might imply that upcoming inflation (Friday) is so high that it’s an actual crisis, but again, something Kuroda failed to take into account. After all, Japan has been deflationary for decades. And yet why should Japan be the only one to avoid inflation–it has the same supply chain issues and worker shortages as elsewhere.

It’s not just a matter of Mr. Kuroda saving face–no central bank wants to be seen as having made a mistake and being called to account by traders, some of them foreign. Especially when some of them are foreign! We say this alone is enough to stiffen the BoJ’s spine, even if that means some kind of ratcheting mechanism for rates to go up.

Yesterday we saw some brief dollar spikes to the upside but on the whole, the dollar/yen is stuck in a sideways movement. It’s also very close to the linear regression line on the 240-minute chart and with the Bollinger bands contracting sharply, always a warning of an impending breakout. There is room for the usual dollar pushback–and we just had several in a row–but must expect a giant move down, and soon. This has nothing to do with general risk-on being a bit tattered this morning.

The other big news, China’s self-inflicted contraction, is upsetting nerves but aside from the property sector and questions about the credibility of retail sales and unemployment numbers, not bad news. GDP rose 2.9% when 1.8% was expected, and for all anyone knows, China can resume robust growth after the lunar New Year (starts next week and will delay recovery).

So, we have the second largest economy possibly doing okay and also the fourth largest, Germany, when everybody and his brother had forecast a horrible recession. Warm weather and excellent energy supply stockpiling, plus government subsidies to consumers, apparently saved the day. Germany may yet get a recession, but of lesser magnitude.

While the vast majority of big banks and the Big Shots at Davos are still calling for global recession, a few are starting to peep up that maybe not, including some academics and even the respondents in the latest Bank of America global fund manager survey. Reuters reports “The survey showed that investors' recession expectations peaked at a net 77% of respondents in November but have fallen to 68% in January.”

That’s still a high number but an early warning that growth data is starting to turn the sentiment tide. And tomorrow we get a new Atlanta Fed GDPNow, plus other indicators that the US economy, which leads, is not falling into recession. It’s early days, of course, and some of the data has been lousy–regional Fed surveys, the PMI’s down under the 50/50 boom lust line–but you just can’t have high-ish growth and recession expectations at the same time, not without doing some fancy footwork. That doesn’t mean the Fed will not be stubborn and keep rates higher for longer, but it changes the mood to high-on, a dollar negative.

That assumes, of course, that the nitwits in Congress stop playing with the debt ceiling. In the worst case scenario, they hang on and the US gets another ratings downgrade, among other bad outcomes. But they don’t like being named stupid and unpatriotic, so may cave.

Bottom line, the forecast for this week is preparation for al the central banks next week, and that’s positioning against the dollar and for the other currencies, including the yen, euro, CAD and sterling.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

