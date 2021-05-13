Outlook: The shocking rise in April inflation is not all down to base effect. There is authentic inflation in there. However, converting the month-over-month to an annual rate delivers 3% year-over-year, not the headline 4.2% that blew off everyone’s socks. Again, we have to complain about reporting methods and again we had to go back to the textbook to figure out the various ways of reporting the same thing. The 3% version is preferable because it uses the rate of change instead of today’s fixed rock compared to last year’s fixed rock. After all, inflation is a moving thing.

To emphasize how scary a number can get and still be legitimate statistics, if you take the April monthly gain minus the April from the year before and multiply by 12, you get 0.92-0.3 = 0.62. Now multiply by 12 and voila! inflation is 9.3%. Well, no. This is why Fred and Trading Economics give the actual numbers from the BLS, not percentage change.

We have two questions to answer before guessing at a forecast. First, if inflation is such a big, bad bear, how come we are not seeing a wave of safe-haven buying in the bond? The yield went up, to be sure, but not haywire. Secondly, how does the Fed feel about it? So far we have Vice Chairman Clarida—it’s a surprise but not a game-changer.

Atlanta Fed Pres Bostic agreed it’s a surprise but we need to expect volatility “at least through September” while base effects gradually work through the data, plus the supply chain and commodity prices. In other words, it’s only a single number in a series reflecting big changes. And a somewhat weird one. One report has it that the 10% rise in used car prices accounts for one-third of rising in the headline CPI number. Surely that is not going to happen every month going forward. As re-openings keep rising, and they vary wildly state-by-state, we can expect surges here and there, especially activities associated with travel and recreation. That’s a summer thing that will fade back on a month-by-month basis by the fall.

Besides, there is some base effect. Using the methodology that got us 4.2% this time, by June-Aug, the year-over-year will drop back into the low 2’s. Presumably, the bond boys know that, and since it validates the Fed’s assertion of a transitory rise in inflation, they are hanging back on a second taper tantrum.

In addition, headline CPI is not what the Fed watches. It watches PCE. And then to complicate matters, today we get PPI, and that’s where supply bottlenecks and commodity price rises should show up. As noted above, Morgan Stanley forecasts core PPI inflation likely up 0.42% m/m in April for a year-over-year rate of 2.7%. Remember that PPI does not lead CPI in the US (as it does in other countries), for a number of reasons, chiefly that PPI excludes services and imports, and the US is a service economy and has a vast import bill. In fact, PPI is usually mostly ignored, and it should be.

We are not an inflation denier. Inflation is higher, to be sure. But we are a naysayer to inflation shock and panic. Some of the item-by-item issues are going to be short-lived, like that weird used-car price hike and some of the housing rental numbers. One inflation driver to be watched is wage hikes. Over the past few years, companies reported they were not offering higher wages because it failed to draw in skilled labor, either because skilled labor won’t move or the shortage of skilled labor is too severe. We shall see if they try again.

That brings us to today’s release of the weekly jobless claims, a very inaccurate number for a ton of reasons but a darling to the data-driven traders all the same. Last week the number dropped under half a million for the first time since the pandemic hit, although only a small further drop is expected this time. Bloomberg has a “median expectation is for 490,000 new sign-ups for unemployment benefits in the week, with continuing claims holding steady near 3.65 million”—despite the record-high job openings.

As a final note, the Colonial Pipeline was fixed, whatever that means, and is back in service. Shortages and hoarding should end by this weekend, albeit without us ever finding out exactly what happened. We do know that cybersecurity expert Krebs—the guy who said the 2020 election was the most secure in US history and got fired by Trump for his trouble—believes the Biden initiative to overhaul cybersecurity is needed and well-structured. It’s past time to end ransomware. Krebs says this is, potentially, a Big Deal. It can expand high-tech cyber capabilities starting at the lowest level of those annoying programmers at Microsoft and Apple and reaching all the way to all the corridors of government, state, local, and federal, including the Pentagon. He didn’t say so, but we suspect that means everybody is going to have to pay for at least some of it, and we do mean everybody.

This is the tip of an iceberg of the Biden changes. Already we see analysis of solar vs. wind, with the US far behind everybody on the wind, and which companies to buy to take advantage of the impending changes. The stock market may be callous and sometimes flighty but greed makes it generally logical on these matters.

It’s a slow news day so we expect the CPI effect to take longer than usual to get digested into the overall environment, but we expect the markets to buy into “it’s just one number” and “it’s not even the only number.” Unless the bond market gets religion again, this too will pass. The stock market will come back, and with a roar, while yields never get back to the Feb tantrum level. That implies the dollar will retreat. Now, if only we could tell when this happens.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

